Maxine Joseph, age 90, of Prescott, Michigan, passed away on January 20, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Maxine was born on April 3, 1932, to the late George and Pearl Pratt in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up and went to school in Detroit. Following her high school graduation, she resided in Detroit, Michigan, for several years. In 1951, she met and married the love of her life, Billy Joseph. The two of them shared 71 tremendous years together. They moved to Sterling Heights, Michigan, where Maxine served as a home maker looking after the house and taking care of the five children she and Billy raised together. In the late 1980’s, Billy and Maxine moved themselves up to Prescott, Michigan, and they have resided in the area ever since. Maxine was a proud member of the “Eastern Star” organization for several years, as she was loyal to the masonic community. Some of her hobbies consisted of making latch rugs, doing puzzles, gardening, and spending quality time with her family.

PRESCOTT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO