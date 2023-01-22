MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold air will settle into the region tonight and make for a frosty start to Tuesday. Another rain-maker is set to move through the area on Wednesday. Clearing skies and colder temperatures will continue to settle into the region behind Sunday’s soaker. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight with readings dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. With plenty of moisture left behind from Sunday’s rain, frost will be thick and widespread early Tuesday morning.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO