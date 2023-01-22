ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

WMBF

Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a picture-perfect, straight-out-of-the-movies evening for Lincolnton High School when a local student-athlete helped bring home a big win for his team Tuesday. Video sent to WBTV News and posted on the school’s Facebook page shows Eian Stancil, a student and basketball player for the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 new Horry County Schools coming to Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two new schools are coming to the Carolina Forest area to help prevent overcrowding, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. About 20% of the entire student population in Horry County lives in the Carolina Forest area, the Horry County Board of Education previously said. There has been significant […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Cold and frosty night ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold air will settle into the region tonight and make for a frosty start to Tuesday. Another rain-maker is set to move through the area on Wednesday. Clearing skies and colder temperatures will continue to settle into the region behind Sunday’s soaker. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight with readings dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. With plenty of moisture left behind from Sunday’s rain, frost will be thick and widespread early Tuesday morning.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County Schools looks to add mobile classrooms for next school year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Facilities Committee has released the functional capacity estimates for the current and next school year. Right now 15 schools are at or exceeding capacity. Carolina Forest Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary, Pee Dee Elementary and Carolina Forest High School are among the over capacity.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium. The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center. These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Pet of the week: A kitten just as sweet as her name

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a kitten that is just as sweet as her name. Waffles is 10 weeks old and has a sassy and feisty personality, staff from Grand Strand Humane Society said. She was only two days old when she was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
them.us

KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina

KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WILMINGTON, NC

