WMBF
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a picture-perfect, straight-out-of-the-movies evening for Lincolnton High School when a local student-athlete helped bring home a big win for his team Tuesday. Video sent to WBTV News and posted on the school’s Facebook page shows Eian Stancil, a student and basketball player for the...
2 new Horry County Schools coming to Carolina Forest area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two new schools are coming to the Carolina Forest area to help prevent overcrowding, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. About 20% of the entire student population in Horry County lives in the Carolina Forest area, the Horry County Board of Education previously said. There has been significant […]
FOX Carolina
NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
7th, 8th people taken into custody after missing North Carolina man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been taken into custody and charged in the killing of a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing and found dead in the Green Sea area, authorities said. The arrests of Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, of Myrtle Beach, and James Ryan Porter, 26, of Tabor […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Cold and frosty night ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold air will settle into the region tonight and make for a frosty start to Tuesday. Another rain-maker is set to move through the area on Wednesday. Clearing skies and colder temperatures will continue to settle into the region behind Sunday’s soaker. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight with readings dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. With plenty of moisture left behind from Sunday’s rain, frost will be thick and widespread early Tuesday morning.
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing Wilmington woman extradited to N.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing a North Carolina he met on social media is now out of Horry County. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery...
WMBF
Horry County Schools looks to add mobile classrooms for next school year
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Facilities Committee has released the functional capacity estimates for the current and next school year. Right now 15 schools are at or exceeding capacity. Carolina Forest Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary, Pee Dee Elementary and Carolina Forest High School are among the over capacity.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Warm, windy and wet Wednesday with a few severe storms possible
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter-like weather tonight will turn much more spring-like on Wednesday with warmer temperatures, gusty winds, rain at times and the risk of an isolated severe storm or two. TONIGHT. Temperatures will fall quickly early tonight reaching the upper 30s to lower 40 by midnight. After...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman turned the small prize from a scratch-off given to her as a Christmas gift into a $150,000 winning Powerball® ticket. “My mom put a $5 ticket in my stocking, and I won a little bit,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
WMBF
Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium. The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center. These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds...
Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
WMBF
Check your tickets: $10,000 lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach diner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a ticket recently at a Myrtle Beach diner then you could be $10,000 richer. A Mega Millions ticket bought at Joe’s Diner by the Airport along Fred Nash Boulevard won $10,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing. The lucky winner matched...
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
wpde.com
Pet of the week: A kitten just as sweet as her name
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a kitten that is just as sweet as her name. Waffles is 10 weeks old and has a sassy and feisty personality, staff from Grand Strand Humane Society said. She was only two days old when she was...
WMBF
Journey to freedom: Georgetown community honors its historical connection to abolitionist Harriet Tubman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Commemorating the history of those who’ve paved the way, community leaders across Georgetown are excited to honor the city’s culture and heritage with a new sculpture. The Georgetown community is getting ready to pay homage to abolitionist Harriet Tubman. She left a rich legacy...
them.us
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
