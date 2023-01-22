Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Mighty Oaks topple Rio in battle of RSC unbeatens
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. — University of Rio Grande head coach David Smalley knew all about Oakland City University's deep roster heading into their River States Conference women's basketball showdown. That depth was exactly what the host Mighty Oaks used to deal the RedStorm their first loss in league play.
WVNews
Rio's Gross finishes eighth at OBC No. 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Daniel Gross posted an eighth-place finish, while a pair of his teammates also had Top 25 showings to lead the University of Rio Grande men's bowling team to a fourth place finish in Saturday's Ohio Bowling Conference No.4 Tournament at the Columbus Square Bowling Palace. The...
WVNews
Wahama girls hoops breezes past Hannan, 48-8
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Wahama Lady White Falcons and the Hannan Lady Wildcats played a game against each other at Point Pleasant High School on Tuesday night, and Wahama rolled to an easy 48-8 victory. Wahama cruised through the first quarter, leading 10-0 after one period.
WVNews
RedStorm men pull away from Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. — It didn't take long for the University of Rio Grande to force host Oakland City University into playing a game of catch-up. And despite staying within striking distance for a large portion of the day, the Mighty Oaks failed to overcome.
WVNews
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
WVNews
Gary Howell 2023.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Three bills made it out of the House Economic Development and Tourism Co…
Comments / 0