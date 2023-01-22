Read full article on original website
ROH RELEASES JAY BRISCOES MEMORIAL T-SHIRT, ALL PROCEEDS GOING TO THE BRISCOE FAMILY
On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident. A member of the Ring of Honor family from the very beginning, Jay became a multi-time ROH World Champion, a 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a first-ballot ROH Hall of Famer with his brother Mark. Together, The Briscoe Brothers were a part of ROH's foundation, the heart and soul, and were essential in building that company into the most influential wrestling promotion of the last twenty years.
IMPACT'S LATEST SIGNING TALKS NEW DEAL AND MORE NEWS & NOTES
PWInsider.com has two new interviews up with Impact Wrestling personalities for Elite subscribers. Big Kon sat down with me this morning to discuss signing a new, multi-year deal with the company, The Design, working to perfect the chemistry of the group, Deaner, training under the late Rusty Brooks, Dusty Rhodes memories, the decision to step away from the business in the past to focus on family, Tommy Dreamer's importance to his career, the idea of Viktor coming to Impact down the line, wanting to work with Kazarian and more.
WHO MAKES THE MOST SENSE BUYING WWE, CODY VS. ROLLINS, TOO MUCH BLOOD AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. See how the ref wear black gloves when wrestlers bleed, could the actual workers not have worn them themselves during that women’s Rampage main event? Assuming they had to have as much blood as they did?
KHAN TALKS, JERICHO MEETS MARON, BOBBY CRUISE AT DYNAMITE AND MORE
Maron, who appeared on the Netflix series Glow, has stated that many other AEW stars will be on future chats about professional wrestling. Tony Khan on The Briscoe's, AEW Dynamite, World Cup of Wrestling | Interview 2023. The Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #8. John Morrison On AEW, Bad Bunny's WrestleMania...
JAY BRISCOE TRIBUTE MATCH TO MAIN EVENT AEW DYNAMITE, THE INCREDIBLE JAY BRISCOE TRIBUTE VIDEO
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal will main event tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, it has been announced. AEW aired the following tribute video to the late Jay Briscoe this evening:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
A TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE AND MORE: AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, live from Lexington, Kentucky:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in tribute to Jay Briscoe on what would have been Jay's 39th birthday. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs....
EDDIE KINGSTON OFF EUROPEAN EVENTS THIS WEEKEND DUE TO BRISCOE SERVICES
Eddie Kingston announced he was pulling off his European dates this weekend, including Ireland's Over The Top Wrestling. Kingston removed himself from the dates in order to attend Jay Briscoe's services this weekend. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
IF NICK KHAN LEFT WWE, WHO I CREDIT FOR THE RISE OF THE WOMEN IN WWE, SOCIAL MEDIA CAN BE VERBAL DIARRHEA AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Which is more likely for a second season? Dwayne Johnson's XFL or Dana White's Power Slap?. I won't watch either but I hope that the show about slapping people from a guy who just got caught slapping his wife doesn't even make it through their first season. Plus, I love The Rock. I will go with hoping for the XFL.
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
HEALTH UPDATE ON FORMER WWWF CHAMPION SUPERSTAR GRAHAM
Valerie Coleman, the wife of former WWWF Champion Superstar Graham (Wayne Coleman), provided the following update on Graham's health on his Facebook page:. "Wayne is on day 19 in the hospital but will soon be moved to a skilled nursing facility to continue rehab and physical therapy. He will continue his IV antibiotics for a long time…possibly 6 months….
IF THE KHANS BOUGHT WWE, A SUPER BAD IDEA FOR THE GUY TO BEAT ROMAN, THE ONE PODCAST I LISTEN TO AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. In your opinion, what entity would be the worst and most irresponsible to own WWE, if they buy WWE… besides the Saudis?. I can’t think of anyone even close. If the Khans end up buying...
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending against Alba Fyre who will compete alone. *The NXT Vengeance Day Women's Championship Summit. *Fallon Henley and Kiana James in action. *Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell,. *Elektra Lopez vs....
WWE RAW XXX REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, A TRIAL, A CAGE MATCH?, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Hulk Hogan makes his way to the stage with Jimmy Hart. Hogan wants to know what’s up in Philadelphia. He says a long time ago when Hulkamania was running wild, a little show called Raw started. Week after week it got bigger and it got stronger. Hogan’s mic goes out but he says we are here to celebrate 30 years of Raw. We are celebrating together and he asks ‘Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania and the Eagles run wild on you’.
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW DYNAMITE WENT OFF THE AIR
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Mark Briscoe embraced everyone from the AEW/ROH roster one by one. It was a really emotional scene with a lot of people crying. Everyone headed to the back. Tony Khan put over Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal on the mic. He asked everyone...
UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE
The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
THIS SEASON'S WWE RIVALS PANELISTS REVEALED, GUESTS FOR THE BUMP ON RUMBLE SATURDAY & MORE
LA Knight and Paul Heyman will be guests on Saturdays special Royal Rumble edition of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
BY THE NUMBERS 673
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 60 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes, MLW was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
