Read full article on original website
Related
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
The Top 10 Places in the World to Visit in 2023, According to Airbnb
Airbnb dropped the top 10 places to visit in 2023, and Australia and Brazil claimed six spots. Here are the can’t-miss activities from skiing to snorkeling, food, art and culture. What are you waiting for? Pack those bags.
travelawaits.com
Why This Gorgeous City Is One Of The Most Underrated Destinations In Europe
I’m one of those travelers who are hard to impress. In my 25+ years of travel to Europe, I rarely return to a destination unless it blows me away. This past fall, I found myself on a solo trip to Stuttgart, Germany. I had no expectations and knew very little about the city, except for its reputation as the home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. As it turns out, the city has more to offer than luxury automobiles, and I was so enamored, I’m already planning a return trip. Here’s why Stuttgart should be on your “must-visit” list.
TravelPulse
Intrepid Travel Adds 80 Experiences for 2023
Intrepid Travel has launched over 80 new experiences for travelers in 2023 featuring new locations, more ethical wildlife adventures and activities supporting Indigenous communities and female-run businesses. “After one of our most successful years in over 30 years of business, we are very excited to share the thoughtfully designed itineraries...
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
addictedtovacation.com
The Only 7-Day Caribbean Cruise Packing List You Need
Are you going on a Caribbean cruise, and you are wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the packing list for a 7-day Caribbean cruise. A Caribbean vacation on a cruise ship offers an opportunity to explore several islands, walk on beautiful sandy beaches, and interact with different cultures. You also get an opportunity to savor great Caribbean cuisines, explore different cities and participate in various fun activities. And most importantly, you will relax and unwind away from your busy schedule.
Couple Has Wild Story About Why They Were Banned From 'Carnival Cruise Line'
Something just doesn't add up here.
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
thediscoveriesof.com
A Comprehensive Guide to Driving Iceland’s Ring Road
Driving Iceland’s Ring Road? Here’s what you need to know when planning your road trip. There’s a tiny country in the middle of the ocean that’s unlike anywhere else in the world. Iceland, although small, has managed to captivate visitors with its eerie landscapes and small-town...
Daily Beast
Travel to Some of the World's Coolest Pools
All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.
Flight Attendant Shares Appalling Footage of Totally Trashed Airplane Seat Rows
What is wrong with people?
msn.com
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About
People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
The Best Food Destination in the US, According to Tripadvisor Users
The travel platform analyzed millions of reviews from the past year to determine the best places to travel in 2023.
AOL Corp
Where do travelers want to go in 2023? Study says Miami Beach, Key West — and Cuba?
It comes as no surprise that travelers still want to visit to Miami Beach and Key West in 2023 — both cities have long lured fans of sunshine, beaches and nightlife. But apparently, many tourists are also longing to travel to Cuba. In its annual Travelers’ Choice Destinations Awards...
Travel Agent Lists Cruise Cabins That All Passengers Should Avoid
These cabins will make the journey much less smooth.
Woman's Bizarre Hotel Experience in Arizona Is One for the Record Books
As she said, it was pure anarchy!
studyfinds.org
Don’t look up: ‘Astonishing number’ of viruses float down on us from the sky
VANCOUVER — This study will make you think twice about stepping outside for a breath of fresh air. A team of scientists from around the world confirmed millions of viruses rising into the atmosphere, traveling — sometimes for thousands of miles — and falling back down to the surface.
Comments / 0