Texas State

travelawaits.com

Why This Gorgeous City Is One Of The Most Underrated Destinations In Europe

I’m one of those travelers who are hard to impress. In my 25+ years of travel to Europe, I rarely return to a destination unless it blows me away. This past fall, I found myself on a solo trip to Stuttgart, Germany. I had no expectations and knew very little about the city, except for its reputation as the home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. As it turns out, the city has more to offer than luxury automobiles, and I was so enamored, I’m already planning a return trip. Here’s why Stuttgart should be on your “must-visit” list.
TravelPulse

Intrepid Travel Adds 80 Experiences for 2023

Intrepid Travel has launched over 80 new experiences for travelers in 2023 featuring new locations, more ethical wildlife adventures and activities supporting Indigenous communities and female-run businesses. “After one of our most successful years in over 30 years of business, we are very excited to share the thoughtfully designed itineraries...
TravelPulse

6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel

We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
HAWAII STATE
Robb Report

This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night.   Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
addictedtovacation.com

The Only 7-Day Caribbean Cruise Packing List You Need

Are you going on a Caribbean cruise, and you are wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the packing list for a 7-day Caribbean cruise. A Caribbean vacation on a cruise ship offers an opportunity to explore several islands, walk on beautiful sandy beaches, and interact with different cultures. You also get an opportunity to savor great Caribbean cuisines, explore different cities and participate in various fun activities. And most importantly, you will relax and unwind away from your busy schedule.
thediscoveriesof.com

A Comprehensive Guide to Driving Iceland’s Ring Road

Driving Iceland’s Ring Road? Here’s what you need to know when planning your road trip. There’s a tiny country in the middle of the ocean that’s unlike anywhere else in the world. Iceland, although small, has managed to captivate visitors with its eerie landscapes and small-town...
Daily Beast

Travel to Some of the World's Coolest Pools

All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.
msn.com

Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About

People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.

