anash.org
770 Yeshiva Students Conferred with Semicha
After over a year of intense learning and 5 tests, a group of bochurim learning in the Central Tomchei Temimim at 770 received their Semicha certificates from Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Shneur Zalman Labkowski. Photos: David Katash/Anash.org. After over a year of intense learning and 5 tests, a group of bochurim...
anash.org
Online Event to Mark Shloshim of Rabbi Moshe Miller
An online event on Wednesday night will mark the Shloshim of Rabbi Moshe Miller, a prolific writer who authored an encyclopedic work on the seder hishtalshelus and translations of many works of Kabbalah and Chassidus. An online event on Wednesday night will mark 30 days since the passing of Rabbi...
anash.org
L’Chaim: Ende – Haddad
The L’Chaim of Isroel Ende of S. Paulo, Brazil and Naomi Haddad of Milan, Italy took place Sunday night at Rubashkin’s.
anash.org
Derher Kids Launches Yud Shevat Resource Site
Derher for Kids launched a dedicated site to support your children’s Yud Shevat inspiration, with an interactive Kahoot game, a Yud Shvat Quiz/Questionnaire, and full access to other Derher articles and resources. With Yud Shevat not far away, you’ve probably started thinking about how you can make the day...
anash.org
Los Angeles Educators and Spouses Saluted at Appreciation Dinner
Rebbeim, Moros, Teachers, Support Staff, and administrators of 3 Chabad Schools in Los Angeles gathered for a staff appreciation Hakhel Melava Malka for all staff members and their spouses. On Motzei Shabbos Parshas Vo’eira, Cheder Menachem and Bais Chaya Mushka Schools of Los Angeles hosted a Staff Appreciation Hakhel Melava...
anash.org
Chabad Renovates Kever of Famed Mussar Founder
At the initiative of the Chabad shliach in Kaliningrad, Rabbi Avraham Boruch Deutch, a permanent structure was built over the kever of Rabbi Yisroel Salanter, founder of the Musar movement. Photos: Kaliningrad Chabad House. The Jewish community of Kaliningrad is getting ready for a special day, the 140th yahrzeit of...
anash.org
Rabbi Shimon Elituv, 85, AH
Rabbi Shimon Elituv, rov of Mateh Binyamin Regional Council and one of the senior Chabad Rabbonim in Eretz Yisrael, passed away on Wednesday, 3 Shevat, 5783. Rabbi Shimon Elituv, rov of Mateh Binyamin Regional Council and one of the senior Chabad Rabbonim in Eretz Yisrael, passed away on Wednesday, 3 Shevat, 5783.
