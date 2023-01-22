Read full article on original website
The Nashua Community College Division II Mid-Season Snapshot
Joe Fitzgerald and the Pembroke Spartans are title contenders (photo by NH Sports photo) Our third mid-season snapshot looks at Division II, where every team has at least one loss, and if you ask five different people who the team to beat, you’re likely to get five different answers.
The Core Physicians Game of the Week: Windham 70, Timberlane 43
Windham wins their 4th in a row to improve to 5-3 in D1. The Windham Jaguars had 12 different players in the scoring column as they beat Timberlane 70-43 on youth basketball night in Windham. Here's the highlights filmed and edited by NH sports page videographer Patrick Cogan featuring play-by-play...
