ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Moneyist: ‘It’s still painful’: My wife of just one year left me, took all her belongings and won’t answer her phone. How do I protect my finances?

By Edward White in Rotorua, Tom Mitchell in Singapore
wealthinsidermag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 17

The Truth
3d ago

She left after only 1 year? She wasn't ready dude, unless you were beating her up. If you have no kids with her, you have no problems.

Reply
4
SA Ander
3d ago

cancel cards, move money into another bank account, tskevher off all ins policies, report her phone as lost, maybe since it isnt being answered.....but if you are a eife beater, then forget the text

Reply
2
Ahuman
3d ago

Sounds like he may be a abusive man🤔Who leaves and goes no contact, someone afraid for their life 😳

Reply(1)
3
Related
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
msn.com

‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Anthony James

Fiction: I installed a secret camera on my wife's office. What I saw her boss doing to her made me cry!

Note: This is a fictional article, it was written only for entertainment, the facts in this article are not true. Hidden cameras have revealed various evils in workplaces, churches, hotels, schools, mosques, and other public places. Humans are not immune to temptation, but we should strive to do our best in whatever situation we find ourselves in. The world's immorality is spreading, and soon it will be nothing more than a public brothel. The government and private sectors are currently attempting to combat sexual immorality by installing private cameras to guide all workers' behaviour.
Amy Christie

Wife on home visits: "My husband's family stays each weekend; I have to clean and cook for 5"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your relatives visit once in a while can be overwhelming, particularly if there's more than one person staying overnight in your home. But when you get visits every weekend from several people, stress can add up, and it will tell on the relationship between spouses.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy