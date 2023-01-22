ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
aarp.org

New Medicare $35 Insulin Benefit Will Cut Costs for Millions

Beneficiaries have all of 2023 to switch plans for a lower price on that diabetes treatment. For William Koopman, learning about the new law that caps insulin copays in his Medicare prescription drug plan at $35 a month was an incredible relief. For the first time since he enrolled in the program, the 70-year-old will be able to use the insulin his doctor prefers and for a price he can afford.
MedicalXpress

Care costs more in consolidated health systems, reveals new research

Health care integration has long been touted as a panacea for reining in health care costs and boosting quality of care. But integrated health systems appear to be failing on both fronts, according to the results of a new nationwide study led by researchers at Harvard and the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Fortune

Marijuana-related emergency room visits by California seniors have soared by over 1,000% in the past 15 years

In 2019, there were over 12,00 cannabis-related emergency department visits from older adults in California, a new study finds. As more states legalize marijuana, older adults are increasingly turning to cannabis to alleviate a host of physical and mental health symptoms. Greater access to marijuana has resulted in record numbers of children visiting the emergency room due to accidental consumption. Now, a new study finds older adults are also facing similar consequences.
allnurses.com

Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Medicaid federal poverty standards updated

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
beckersdental.com

Decision to deny dental health aide therapists Medicaid funding reversed

A federal appeals court reversed a decision that denied Medicaid funding to dental health aide therapists in Washington tribal communities. The state of Washington and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community filed an appeal in March 2021 to reverse the decision, which CMS made on the final day of the Trump administration, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the Washington State Attorney General's office.
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients

Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
US News and World Report

When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility

Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
WebMD

Opioid Prescriptions From ER Visits Continue To Decline, CDC Says

Jan. 23, 2023 – Significantly fewer patients are being prescribed opioids when being discharged from hospital emergency departments, according to a new report. From 2019-2020, 8.1% of adults who visited the ER were prescribed opioids at discharge, according to a new analysis from the CDC. That’s down from 12.2% during the period of 2017-2018, and down from 21.5% in 2010-2011.
legalexaminer.com

Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents

Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
