Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
aarp.org
New Medicare $35 Insulin Benefit Will Cut Costs for Millions
Beneficiaries have all of 2023 to switch plans for a lower price on that diabetes treatment. For William Koopman, learning about the new law that caps insulin copays in his Medicare prescription drug plan at $35 a month was an incredible relief. For the first time since he enrolled in the program, the 70-year-old will be able to use the insulin his doctor prefers and for a price he can afford.
Why older adults on Medicare can expect to save money this year
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last summer, healthcare will be more affordable for older adults on Medicare in 2023.
MedicalXpress
Care costs more in consolidated health systems, reveals new research
Health care integration has long been touted as a panacea for reining in health care costs and boosting quality of care. But integrated health systems appear to be failing on both fronts, according to the results of a new nationwide study led by researchers at Harvard and the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
5 Actions To Cut Health Costs as Americans Delay Medical Treatments at Historic Rates
One of the toughest financial decisions you'll ever have to make is skipping needed medical care due to cost, but a lot of Americans did so last year. Nearly four in 10 adults (38%) reported that they...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
CNBC
This Social Security change would be ‘easiest and quickest,’ Manchin says. What debt ceiling negotiations may mean for benefits
As Democrats and Republicans negotiate over the nation's debt ceiling, some worry changes to Social Security benefits could be on the line. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on Sunday that increasing the payroll taxes wealthy pay may help shore up the program. Now that the U.S. has hit the debt...
Nurses Are Quitting in Droves, And Those Who Remain Are Overworked and Fed Up
Since the pandemic, mounting pressure has caused millions of nurses across the country to reevaluate their careers.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Marijuana-related emergency room visits by California seniors have soared by over 1,000% in the past 15 years
In 2019, there were over 12,00 cannabis-related emergency department visits from older adults in California, a new study finds. As more states legalize marijuana, older adults are increasingly turning to cannabis to alleviate a host of physical and mental health symptoms. Greater access to marijuana has resulted in record numbers of children visiting the emergency room due to accidental consumption. Now, a new study finds older adults are also facing similar consequences.
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Medicaid federal poverty standards updated
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Three men have been charged with conspiring to defraud the federal government out of more than $107 million after submitting fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare.
beckersdental.com
Decision to deny dental health aide therapists Medicaid funding reversed
A federal appeals court reversed a decision that denied Medicaid funding to dental health aide therapists in Washington tribal communities. The state of Washington and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community filed an appeal in March 2021 to reverse the decision, which CMS made on the final day of the Trump administration, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the Washington State Attorney General's office.
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
WebMD
Opioid Prescriptions From ER Visits Continue To Decline, CDC Says
Jan. 23, 2023 – Significantly fewer patients are being prescribed opioids when being discharged from hospital emergency departments, according to a new report. From 2019-2020, 8.1% of adults who visited the ER were prescribed opioids at discharge, according to a new analysis from the CDC. That’s down from 12.2% during the period of 2017-2018, and down from 21.5% in 2010-2011.
legalexaminer.com
Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents
Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
CT nurses’ call for mandated staffing ratios gains early legislative support
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and State Sen. Dr. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, co-chair of the Public Health Committee, proposed legislation on Monday to mandate nurse-to-patient staffing ratios at the state and federal levels. "Before the pandemic, we were stretched," Anwar said. "After the pandemic, we are in crisis. Health care...
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
The union SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said Friday it has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to recall some Fresenius dialysis machines to protect patient safety.
