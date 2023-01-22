The Margin: New postal rates go into effect Sunday: It will now cost 63 cents to mail a letter

Read full article on original website
It’s going to cost more to send a letter starting Sunday. To cope with the rising cost of operations, the United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage effective Jan. 22. Prices are going up about 4.2%, with first-class Forever stamp prices increasing by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.
The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue.
The United States Postal Service raised the prices of several of its postal stamps in response to the rise of inflation. After receiving approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission, new USPS postal prices went into national effect on Sunday. The new rates include a three-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 60 cents to 63 cents, the 1-ounce metered mail increased from 57 to 60 cents and the price to send a domestic postcard increased from 44 to 48 cents, according to a USPS spokesperson.
Due to inflation, stamp prices at the U.S. Postal Service are on the rise again. Effective this Sunday, first-class Forever stamp prices will go from 60 cents to 63 cents. Officials say customers can expect price adjustments twice a year moving forward. USPS:Postal Service to electrify fleet by 2026 as...
