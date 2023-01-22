Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Former Bucs OC Leftwich To Interview With AFC Team
Former Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is scheduled to interview with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Ravens and long-time offensive coordinator Greg Roman parted ways after the 2022 season so Roman could pursue other coaching opportunities. Leftwich was fired by Bucs head coach Todd Bowles...
Pewter Report
Potential Bucs Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hired By Patriots
When the Bucs fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons last week, former Texans head coach and current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’ Brien was named by Pewter Report and others as one potential replacement. You can now take O’ Brien’s name off the board, as he is...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Pewter Report
Brady Discusses His NFL Future On His Podcast
On the latest edition of the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Tom Brady, Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald on SiriusXM radio, Tampa Bay’s quarterback was asked about his future in the NFL and if he was going to return for a 24th season. Brady, who has quarterbacked the Bucs for the past three seasons laughed about Gray’s query about what the future holds.
Pewter Report
Bucs Have A BIG Offseason Puzzle To Put Together
Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles have quite a conundrum on their hands this offseason. Tampa Bay must find a new offensive coordinator – and perhaps a new starting quarterback if Tom Brady decides to retire – or play his 24th season in the NFL elsewhere.
Pewter Report
VIDEO: Bucs QB Brady Implores Lifeless Teammates To Rally vs. 49ers
What was even more sad about the Bucs’ 35-7 destruction at the hands of the 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. in Week 14 was the fact that quarterback Tom Brady was trying to lead his team and few teammates seemed ready to follow. Tampa Bay fell behind 7-0 early in the first quarter, but appeared to tie the game at 7-7 after the greatest quarterback of all time connected on a deep bomb to Mike Evans.
Pewter Report
Five Potential Bucs QB/OC Duos In 2023
There are many candidates who could become the Bucs’ next offensive coordinator after the firing of Byron Leftwich last week. Looking over this list, each candidate listed brings with them a connection to a quarterback who could start for the Bucs in 2023. As quarterback Tom Brady considers his options for next year, large questions loom over the franchise and the direction they choose.
Pewter Report
Bucs Monday Mailbag: Licht Needs A Home Run Draft
