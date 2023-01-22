ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Woman fatally shot dying husband at Florida hospital: police

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Rachel Tucker
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KJHD_0kNUEb1b00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for hours before surrendering, police said.

According to Daytona Beach police, the 76-year-old woman shot her 77-year-old husband in the head. He had been ill for some time, police explained, and the couple had planned the shooting together.

“Apparently because he was terminally ill, they had a conversation about it and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago, that if he continued to take a turn for the worst, he wanted her to end this,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters during a press conference. “Apparently the goal was for him to do it, but he didn’t have the strength, so she had to carry it out for him.”

Mass shooter kills 10, wounds 10 more near Lunar New Year fest in Monterey Park

He said officers deployed a flash-bang device as a distraction in order for them to use “less-lethal” measures to subdue her. The woman did not harm herself and no others were wounded.

“She could be facing a first-degree murder charge,” Young said. “They’re working on the paperwork, but she will be charged.”

As the incident unfolded, Dr. Joshua Horenstein, listed as a cardiologist for AdventHealth, responded to a police department tweet , saying he was locked in a closet during the incident. Police later said the staff and patients were removed from the area, but their efforts were complicated by the fact that most patients on the floor were on ventilators.

No staff or patients were threatened during the incident. The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating how the woman was able to bring the gun into the hospital.

AdventHealth officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bond denied for Florida woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

MIAMI (CBS Miami) A woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach will stay in jail. Ellen Gilland, 76, made her first appearance in a Volusia County court on Sunday. She’s charged with premeditated first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Car goes up in flames on Florida turnpike

OCOEE, Fla. - A car was engulfed in flames on the Florida turnpike Wednesday afternoon, causing all southbound lanes to close, fire officials said. According to fire officials, the fire happened on the southbound turnpike in Orange County near mile marker 270. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The fire backed traffic...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
wogx.com

Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy