Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals
The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
wearebuffalo.net
Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game
Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Andrew Whitworth sends message to Bengals fans after win over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge performance from an offensive line starting three backups during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Bengals great Andrew Whitworth made sure to point that out on Twitter. Whitworth was a subject of much fanfare as Bengals fans hoped for...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Open Letter to Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane
Yesterday was not the way anyone in Buffalo wanted the 2022 regular season to end. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a brutal way to go into the off-season. The Bengals dominated in every way possible, minus special teams. The offense and defense were not match. There was no juice. No life (compared to the rest of the season.
WKRC
Bengals have done something never before accomplished in NFL history
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals already faced long odds to get back to the AFC Championship game but this is crazy. Only four times in the last 30 years has a team lost the Super Bowl the previous season and returned to the AFC title game the following year (1993 Buffalo Bills, 2012 & 2013 New England Patriots and 2021 Kansas City Chiefs).
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
sportszion.com
Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Ex-Bucs WR Cole Beasley Opens Up About Time In Tampa Bay!
Ex-Bucs WR Cole Beasley didn't stick around in Tampa Bay for very long at all; he retired and then returned to the NFL to sign with the Buffalo Bills. WATCH the video below!
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals' Win Over Bills
Cincinnati has won 10-straight games
Look: Former NFL GM Calls For Head Coach To Be Fired
During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up this Tuesday, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum offered a strong take on Mike McCarthy's future with the Cowboys Tannenbaum believes the Cowboys should move on from McCarthy. He thinks the team is undisciplined and careless with the football ...
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
