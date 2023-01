COLUMBUS — Bowling Green State University will pay almost $3 million to the family of a student who died as a result of hazing. At a press conference held Monday in Columbus, the family members of Stone Foltz and their attorney announced they had reached a $2.9 million settlement with the university — the largest payout by a public university in a hazing litigation case in Ohio history.

