Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination

Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
OXFORD, MS
redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss Lands Georgia Tech Cornerback Zamari Walton.

Lane Kiffin continues his 2021-2022 portal strategy of adding guys right up until the University’s add/drop date, reeling in a potential plug-and-play starter at cornerback. Georgia Tech senior Zamari Walton committed to Ole Miss over the weekend, bringing with him to Oxford nearly four entire years of starting experience.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss men's basketball player involved in fatal car incident, per report

Ole Miss freshman men’s basketball player Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal automobile accident that resulted in the death of a man visiting the school’s campus. Ewin has missed the Rebels’ last 3 games. Coach Kermit Davis has cited “personal reasons” for the freshman’s absence....
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi

Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Bruce mourning death of mayor

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness

A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after the Oxford Police Department took a report in regard to an individual receiving threatening phone calls. The victim reported the phone calls on Jan. 4 at the OPD. After an investigation, Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley was arrested on Jan....
WATER VALLEY, MS

