Ole Miss Dominates Transfer Portal Open Window Period
The Rebels made the most of the first NCAA Transfer Portal window.
Ole Miss fans now apparently want to hire Bruce Pearl
This may be the most interesting Ole Miss message board take yet.
Ole Miss Football: Transfers fill short-term needs but don’t build champions
What can Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels learn from Georgia’s march to a second-straight national title, capped by the Dogs’ unprecedented 65-7 mauling of TCU in the championship game?. Driving home from a meeting, listening to the tail end of the game, and marveling at its...
Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination
Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
PRC alum Hayden Dunhurst living the dream after being drafted by Royals out of Ole Miss
Two of the biggest moments in a college baseball player’s life that most can only dream of is winning the College World Series in Omaha and hearing their name called in the MLB First Year Player Draft. Today, Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst leaving for Kansas City after...
Ole Miss Lands Georgia Tech Cornerback Zamari Walton.
Lane Kiffin continues his 2021-2022 portal strategy of adding guys right up until the University’s add/drop date, reeling in a potential plug-and-play starter at cornerback. Georgia Tech senior Zamari Walton committed to Ole Miss over the weekend, bringing with him to Oxford nearly four entire years of starting experience.
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Missouri 2023: TV schedule, online streaming and odds
There has always been the dog days of summer when the heat oppressively seems to slow time and the arrival of fall seems to face delay upon delay. What is it for winter and basketball season? Whatever its called - that’s where Ole Miss fans are living right now.
Ole Miss men's basketball player involved in fatal car incident, per report
Ole Miss freshman men’s basketball player Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal automobile accident that resulted in the death of a man visiting the school’s campus. Ewin has missed the Rebels’ last 3 games. Coach Kermit Davis has cited “personal reasons” for the freshman’s absence....
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
Bruce mourning death of mayor
BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Family wants justice after neighbor allegedly shoots their family dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper, Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their dog Sipsey over the weekend, and now they are looking for justice. “I...
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
Water Valley Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness
A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after the Oxford Police Department took a report in regard to an individual receiving threatening phone calls. The victim reported the phone calls on Jan. 4 at the OPD. After an investigation, Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley was arrested on Jan....
