FORT WAYNE — Due to the winter storm, several Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) locations are planning a delayed opening today, Jan. 25. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website will be continually updated with any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute – Park Center offices. Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO