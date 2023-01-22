Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Indiana American Water Accepting Applications For 2023 Environmental Grant Program
GREENWOOD — Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, is now accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program. “Indiana American Water is committed to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service and protecting our environment...
inkfreenews.com
Our House Real Estate Is ‘Client-Based’ First
WARSAW — Whether you’re looking for a new home, a vacation home or commercial property, the women of Our House Real Estate can help you out. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Our House Real Estate at their new downtown Warsaw location, 118 N. Buffalo St.
inkfreenews.com
Oshie Thomas Waddell Sr.
Oshie Thomas “Tom” Waddell Sr., 78, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Tom was born April 22, 1944, in Flatwoods, Ky, the son of the late Randolph and Jean (Long) Waddell. He married Margaret (Carpenter) Waddell on Oct. 24, 1963, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Tom retired from Weatherhead-Dana in Syracuse after 32 years with the company. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he was also a car enthusiast who enjoyed attending shows in his 1947 Chevrolet.
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly L. Yoder
Kimberly L. Yoder, 61 Nappanee, died at 4:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis, to Ray and Betty (Voris) Selwa. Kimberly was a 1979 Mooresville High School graduate. She graduated from IU Nursing School with her Bachelor of Science in nursing, finishing second in her class.
inkfreenews.com
Earl Futch
Earl Lovett Futch, 85, Warsaw, died at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 19, 2023, in his home in Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1937. Earl married his wife, Lita Acevedo, on March 5, 1958. He is survived by his wife Lita Futch, siblings “Suzy” Toy May Calloway, N. Philip, Loretta Smith and Sara Ridgeway; his three children, Lisa (Bob) Cover, Bryan (Vicki) and Lynette (Pablo) Coria; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
inkfreenews.com
Richard E. Carpenter
Richard E. Carpenter, 97, Fort Wayne, formerly of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. He was born June 23, 1925. On Dec. 24, 1946, he married Juanita J. Henline. She preceded him in death. He is survived by two...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ellen Kramer
Mary Ellen Kramer, 92, Bremen, died at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence in Bremen. She was born June 29, 1930. On May 10, 1951, Mary Ellen married Joe J. Kramer. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Herman (Vera Kauffman) Kramer, London,...
inkfreenews.com
Dalton Elected Warsaw BZA President For 2023
Board member Tammy Dalton nominated Rick Keeven for the job and Bob Coffelt seconded her nomination, but Dan Smith nominated Dalton and Jeff Johnson seconded that nomination. Keeven abstained and when the voting took place, it was a tie. Keeven withdrew his name from consideration so another vote was taken...
inkfreenews.com
Parkview Physicians Offices Delay Openings Due To Weather
FORT WAYNE — Due to the winter storm, several Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) locations are planning a delayed opening today, Jan. 25. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website will be continually updated with any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute – Park Center offices. Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly.
inkfreenews.com
Margaret Jeanne ‘Nean’ Tucker
Margaret Jeanne Tucker, affectionately known by her family as Nean, 84, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, formerly of Winona Lake and Warsaw, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Peabody Retirement, North Manchester. She came into this world with her twin sister, Martha Jane on April 9, 1938,...
inkfreenews.com
Theresa Harman
Theresa Harman, 96, Plymouth, died Jan. 19, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1926. She married John W. Harman in 1961. He preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mark (Coyne) Harman, Ridgeland, S.C., Mary (John) Swinehart, Fort Wayne, John (Becky) Harman, Columbia City and Tim (Jennifer) Harman, Bremen; along with nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, North US 31 and East Olson Road, Rochester. Driver: Brian W. Kern, 50, Wabash. No details available at this time. 11:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Zebra Lane, Rochester. Drivers: Tanner J. Reinartz, 16,...
inkfreenews.com
Janet Rose Keim
Janet Rose Keim, 81, Nappanee, died at 5:28 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Aug. 7, 1941. On Dec. 14, 1957, she married Alfred Keim. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alfred Keim, Nappanee; four children, Darlene (Jim) Hill,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Select Theatre Places First In State
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre cast of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer placed first at the Indiana State Thespian Conference against 10 state qualifying troupes. The group was also awarded Best Technical, Chapter Select and received a gold ranking in the...
inkfreenews.com
Judith E. Swick
Judith E. Swick, 82, rural Burket, died surrounded by her family at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at her residence in Burket. Judy was born June 17, 1940, in Warsaw, to the late Victor and H. Ellen (Graves) Cook. She married Dec. 22, 1962, in Burket, to Frank L. Swick; he survives.
inkfreenews.com
Martha West — PENDING
Martha West, 102, Argos, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Boyd — PENDING
Dennis Boyd, 73, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in his home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Florence A. Horn — UPDATED
Florence A. Horn, Warsaw, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones at 12:43 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the wonderful age of 105. She was born on Nov. 2, 1917, in Wayne Township, Kosciusko County, where she lived her entire life. Florence was the second of...
inkfreenews.com
John Klein — PENDING
John Klein, 84, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Panama City Beach, Fla. He was born Jan. 30, 1938. John married Theresia Plach on Nov. 7, 1967. He is survived by his wife, Theresia (Plach) Klein, Winamac; daughters, Franziska (Ricardo) Mancha, Chicago, Ill., Manuela (Keith) Marvin, Westville, Monika Braun, Brookfield, Ill. and Hannelore (Mike) Bachmann, Hobart; son, Roy (Nicole) Klein, Montgomery, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
