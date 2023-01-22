Read full article on original website
Related
wealthinsidermag.com
Here’s How Riggs Digital Marketing Helps Fitness Brands Dominate
If you are in the fitness industry and you want to compete with larger, more established brands, you need to do things differently. This is especially true for those just starting who don’t have the resources or a large marketing budget. Most small business owners will never be able to afford expensive TV ads or billboards like Nike, Lululemon, Under Armour, and Adidas can. However, they can reach their target just as effectively. Nicholas Riggs and his company, Riggs Digital Marketing, specialize in helping smaller fitness companies stand out from their competitors and shine in this ultra-competitive niche.
wealthinsidermag.com
Sell from your own platform to algorithm-proof your business
Sometimes it feels like a never-ending cycle. Pay for Facebook ads (or Instagram ads or sponsored tweets or YouTube ads), watch your traffic get a bump, close a few sales, repeat. Or maybe you’re working hard at creating YouTube videos and posting perfect Instagram pictures. Maybe you’re getting a ton...
wealthinsidermag.com
7 Strategies for Frugal Urban Living
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. The cost of living in a major metropolitan area runs higher than average. Frugal urban living is the ultimate oxymoron because there are just so many fun ways to spend money. Consumer temptations abound in the city. From...
wealthinsidermag.com
Agency Owner Tucker Mooring on the Exciting New Offerings of TC Marketing Ventures
Digital marketing is becoming increasingly important for success as people embrace technology and online shopping. Today, more than half of the world has access to the internet/is on social media. People use the internet and social media to get more information on brands when it comes to buying different products, which makes online platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram some of the best and fastest ways to reach your target market and get them to interact with your brand. But the digital space is ever-changing. New trends are always coming up, and to “win” in the digital world, you must stay ahead of the game. TC Marketing Ventures is here to help brands and personalities stay ahead through their new offerings.
wealthinsidermag.com
Amazon Now Offers Multiple Medications for $5 a Month
Amazon Prime members who take commonly prescribed generic medications now can get all such medicines for a flat fee of $5 each month. This new Prime benefit, known as RxPass, includes access to medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, anxiety and acid reflux.
Comments / 0