Boeing Co., which recently clinched a major deal with United Airlines Holdings Inc. for hundreds of its jets, also has some other big deals, according to CEO Dave Calhoun. “We’re involved in more big orders now than we have been in a long time. I think last year was a big indicator for folks that big orders are out there,” Calhoun said during a conference call on Wednesday to discuss Boeing’s BA fourth-quarter results. “I think the United one is in fact indicative,” he added.

8 HOURS AGO