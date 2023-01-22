ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
wealthinsidermag.com

Unredacted Financial Documents Show Blockfi’s $1.2 Billion Connection With FTX, Alameda Research

Unredacted documents mistakenly sent to the bankruptcy court indicate that the now-defunct crypto lender Blockfi had more than $1.2 billion tied up with FTX and Alameda Research. The accidentally revealed documentation shows that Blockfi’s exposure to the bankrupt crypto firm FTX was more than what the company had previously disclosed.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

Economist Mohamed El-Erian Predicts ‘Sticky’ Inflation Despite Federal Reserve’s Efforts to Bring it Down

As investors examine the next move of the Federal Reserve, analysts, economists and market participants are also closely monitoring inflation levels. In Dec. 2022, the annual inflation rate dropped to 6.5%, and many experts predict it will decrease further. However, economist Mohamed El-Erian of the University of Cambridge believes inflation will become “sticky” in midyear, around 4%. The central bank, on the other hand, is primarily focused on reducing inflation to 2%.
FLORIDA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

Are Social Security Payments at Risk if the U.S. Defaults on Its Debt?

Alarm bells are ringing in Washington. The United States recently hit its debt limit — the cap on how much money the federal government is allowed to borrow to pay for all its financial obligations, including Social Security and Medicare payments, salaries for the military, tax refunds and more.
WASHINGTON STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations inch up in January

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A shopkeeper waits for customers at a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations inched up in January, with sentiment toward economic conditions and the outlook also improving, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Falls Below $1,600 as Relative Strength Sinks

Ethereum moved below $1,600 on Jan. 25, with bears selling previously overbought cryptocurrencies. After days of uncertainty, sentiment shifted in crypto markets, with a red wave washing away recent bulls. Bitcoin also dropped below $23,000 as a result of today’s sell-off. Bitcoin. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $23,000 level...
wealthinsidermag.com

Digital Marketing Expert Glenn Page Is Teaching Business Owners How to Achieve 10X Sales Growth

Establishing a thriving business is every entrepreneur’s dream. It’s the realization of a long-term dream to be your boss. However, it’s time to turn your attention to growing and scaling the enterprise to the next level. This includes expanding your brand’s presence while attracting potential clients and converting the leads into revenue. That’s why building a steady stream of new leads is essential to maximize your chances of success. However, it’s simpler said than done for some entrepreneurs.
wealthinsidermag.com

Canada needs to be ‘fiscally prudent’ in budget, finance minister says

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said her approach to this year’s budget, due out sometime this spring, would be carefully calibrated due to a high level of uncertainty in the global economy. “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the world economy,...
wealthinsidermag.com

What If I Have $1 Million and Still Can’t Afford to Retire?

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. If you think that with a million dollars in the bank you would be on easy street when it comes to retirement, think again. According to research from Natixis Investment Managers, more than 35% of millionaires say it will take a...
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitzlato Executives Arrested in Europe, Exchange Laundered €1 Billion, Europol Says

European law enforcement authorities have detained four more members of the team of crypto exchange Bitzlato, Europol announced. According to the police agency, nearly half of the funds processed through the platform were associated with various criminal activities. Bitzlato Senior Management Targeted in Europe, Exchange Infrastructure Dismantled. High-ranking executives of...
wealthinsidermag.com

: After United Airlines win, Boeing is involved in ‘more big orders,’ CEO says

Boeing Co., which recently clinched a major deal with United Airlines Holdings Inc. for hundreds of its jets, also has some other big deals, according to CEO Dave Calhoun. “We’re involved in more big orders now than we have been in a long time. I think last year was a big indicator for folks that big orders are out there,” Calhoun said during a conference call on Wednesday to discuss Boeing’s BA fourth-quarter results. “I think the United one is in fact indicative,” he added.

Comments / 0

Community Policy