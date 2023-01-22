Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
This Social Security change would be ‘easiest and quickest,’ Manchin says. What debt ceiling negotiations may mean for benefits
As Democrats and Republicans negotiate over the nation's debt ceiling, some worry changes to Social Security benefits could be on the line. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on Sunday that increasing the payroll taxes wealthy pay may help shore up the program. Now that the U.S. has hit the debt...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
: Elon Musk tells court Saudi Arabia wanted to take Tesla private; $420 ‘not a joke’
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday resumed testimony in a federal trial in San Francisco over investor losses allegedly caused by tweets he fired off in 2018, including his “funding secured” tweet. Musk said that he believed he had an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s investment fund,...
Fluid Finance Proposes to Integrate the DAI Decentralized Stablecoin Directly Into the Traditional Financial System
PRESS RELEASE. Fluid Finance submitted a proposal to integrate the DAI decentralized stablecoin directly into the traditional financial system. It would be the first time that a stablecoin could be purchased directly from a bank account. Jessica Walker at Fluid said: “One of the problems with crypto is the lack...
Futures Movers: Oil prices barely budge after EIA reports a 500,000-barrel weekly rise in U.S. supplies
Oil futures barely budged on Wednesday, with U.S. prices settling pennies higher and the global benchmark Brent slightly lower, after the Energy Information Administration reported a a 500,000-barrel weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. The size of the increase in domestic crude supplies defied some market expectations for a decline,...
Unredacted Financial Documents Show Blockfi’s $1.2 Billion Connection With FTX, Alameda Research
Unredacted documents mistakenly sent to the bankruptcy court indicate that the now-defunct crypto lender Blockfi had more than $1.2 billion tied up with FTX and Alameda Research. The accidentally revealed documentation shows that Blockfi’s exposure to the bankrupt crypto firm FTX was more than what the company had previously disclosed.
Earnings Results: Kimberly-Clark CEO says ‘mind-blowing’ news in the ‘poop’ category is coming in the second half
Kimberly-Clark Inc. stock fell 3% Wednesday after the consumer goods company disappointed investors with its guidance for 2023, and not even the promise of “mind-blowing” news in the “poop” category in the second half could stem the losses. Chief Executive Michael Hsu referenced the exciting news...
Economist Mohamed El-Erian Predicts ‘Sticky’ Inflation Despite Federal Reserve’s Efforts to Bring it Down
As investors examine the next move of the Federal Reserve, analysts, economists and market participants are also closely monitoring inflation levels. In Dec. 2022, the annual inflation rate dropped to 6.5%, and many experts predict it will decrease further. However, economist Mohamed El-Erian of the University of Cambridge believes inflation will become “sticky” in midyear, around 4%. The central bank, on the other hand, is primarily focused on reducing inflation to 2%.
Are Social Security Payments at Risk if the U.S. Defaults on Its Debt?
Alarm bells are ringing in Washington. The United States recently hit its debt limit — the cap on how much money the federal government is allowed to borrow to pay for all its financial obligations, including Social Security and Medicare payments, salaries for the military, tax refunds and more.
White House: DOJ searched Biden home after ‘voluntary, proactive offer’ by lawyers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday that a search by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden’s home on Friday had been carried out after a “voluntary, proactive offer” by his personal lawyers to the department. The White House Counsel’s Office also said it was...
South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations inch up in January
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A shopkeeper waits for customers at a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations inched up in January, with sentiment toward economic conditions and the outlook also improving, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Falls Below $1,600 as Relative Strength Sinks
Ethereum moved below $1,600 on Jan. 25, with bears selling previously overbought cryptocurrencies. After days of uncertainty, sentiment shifted in crypto markets, with a red wave washing away recent bulls. Bitcoin also dropped below $23,000 as a result of today’s sell-off. Bitcoin. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $23,000 level...
Digital Marketing Expert Glenn Page Is Teaching Business Owners How to Achieve 10X Sales Growth
Establishing a thriving business is every entrepreneur’s dream. It’s the realization of a long-term dream to be your boss. However, it’s time to turn your attention to growing and scaling the enterprise to the next level. This includes expanding your brand’s presence while attracting potential clients and converting the leads into revenue. That’s why building a steady stream of new leads is essential to maximize your chances of success. However, it’s simpler said than done for some entrepreneurs.
Canada needs to be ‘fiscally prudent’ in budget, finance minister says
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said her approach to this year’s budget, due out sometime this spring, would be carefully calibrated due to a high level of uncertainty in the global economy. “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the world economy,...
What If I Have $1 Million and Still Can’t Afford to Retire?
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. If you think that with a million dollars in the bank you would be on easy street when it comes to retirement, think again. According to research from Natixis Investment Managers, more than 35% of millionaires say it will take a...
Bitzlato Executives Arrested in Europe, Exchange Laundered €1 Billion, Europol Says
European law enforcement authorities have detained four more members of the team of crypto exchange Bitzlato, Europol announced. According to the police agency, nearly half of the funds processed through the platform were associated with various criminal activities. Bitzlato Senior Management Targeted in Europe, Exchange Infrastructure Dismantled. High-ranking executives of...
: After United Airlines win, Boeing is involved in ‘more big orders,’ CEO says
Boeing Co., which recently clinched a major deal with United Airlines Holdings Inc. for hundreds of its jets, also has some other big deals, according to CEO Dave Calhoun. “We’re involved in more big orders now than we have been in a long time. I think last year was a big indicator for folks that big orders are out there,” Calhoun said during a conference call on Wednesday to discuss Boeing’s BA fourth-quarter results. “I think the United one is in fact indicative,” he added.
Quicknode Raises $60 Million in Series B to ‘Fuel Blockchain Adoption’ and Expand Globally
Web3 infrastructure firm Quicknode raised $60 million in a Series B funding round, according to an announcement the company made on Tuesday. The capital injection brings the company’s post-valuation to $800 million, and Quicknode says the funds will be used to “further fuel blockchain adoption.”. Quicknode Aims to...
Washington Townhome Tied to Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Listed for $3.28 Million Amid Controversy and Bankruptcy
A Washington, D.C., townhome tied to FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been listed on the market for roughly $3.28 million. The property was purchased by Bankman-Fried’s brother’s nonprofit, Guarding Against Pandemics, for the same price it is selling for today. FTX Co-Founder’s Luxury Property Suspected to Have Been...
