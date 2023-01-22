ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitzlato Executives Arrested in Europe, Exchange Laundered €1 Billion, Europol Says

European law enforcement authorities have detained four more members of the team of crypto exchange Bitzlato, Europol announced. According to the police agency, nearly half of the funds processed through the platform were associated with various criminal activities. Bitzlato Senior Management Targeted in Europe, Exchange Infrastructure Dismantled. High-ranking executives of...
AFP

US growth expected to slow in fourth quarter as downturn fears loom

The US economy is forecast to have grown but at a slower pace in the final months of 2022, helped by consumption and business investment although recession fears loom. He expects the US could enter a recession in the second quarter as consumers limit their spending and businesses become more reluctant to hire and invest.
Reuters

Marketmind: Heading for a soft landing?

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. While the European corporate earnings season still has a way to go, results so far have left investors hopeful that the region may well be able to weather the storm that's combining inflationary pressure and economic slowdown. Things are not as bad as some had feared, with the region's prospects boosted by China's reopening, an unexpectedly mild winter and resilient activity data.
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Falls Below $1,600 as Relative Strength Sinks

Ethereum moved below $1,600 on Jan. 25, with bears selling previously overbought cryptocurrencies. After days of uncertainty, sentiment shifted in crypto markets, with a red wave washing away recent bulls. Bitcoin also dropped below $23,000 as a result of today’s sell-off. Bitcoin. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $23,000 level...
wealthinsidermag.com

Unredacted Financial Documents Show Blockfi’s $1.2 Billion Connection With FTX, Alameda Research

Unredacted documents mistakenly sent to the bankruptcy court indicate that the now-defunct crypto lender Blockfi had more than $1.2 billion tied up with FTX and Alameda Research. The accidentally revealed documentation shows that Blockfi’s exposure to the bankrupt crypto firm FTX was more than what the company had previously disclosed.
wealthinsidermag.com

Biggest Movers: XRP Jumps to 3-Month High as Crypto Markets Consolidate on Monday

Xrp moved to a multi-month high on Jan. 23, as market optimism grew regarding a lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Following comments last week from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, many have bought the token in anticipation of the lawsuit ending in the coming months. Dogecoin was another notable gainer on Monday.
wealthinsidermag.com

Ethereum Developers Commence Finalizing Shanghai Upgrade ‘Shadow Fork’ for Testing and Bug Identification

Ethereum developers have begun finalizing the Shanghai upgrade “shadow fork,” according to software engineer Marius van der Wijden. The “shadow fork” will serve as a testing environment for the Shanghai upgrade, allowing developers to identify bugs and any potential issues. Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade ‘Shadow Fork’ Launches...
wealthinsidermag.com

Canada needs to be ‘fiscally prudent’ in budget, finance minister says

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said her approach to this year’s budget, due out sometime this spring, would be carefully calibrated due to a high level of uncertainty in the global economy. “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the world economy,...
wealthinsidermag.com

Earnings Watch: Earnings Watch: Microsoft, Tesla and Intel are about to face the doubters

Two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported better earnings per share than expected so far this earnings season. An earlier version of this article had a different figure. The error has been corrected. After one of the worst years in Wall Street’s history, investors have some serious questions for companies....
wealthinsidermag.com

Ghanaian Cedi Second Worst-Performing Asset Among Sub-Saharan Africa’s Top 15 Currencies

In just the first 17 days of the new year, the Ghanaian currency reportedly depreciated by 12.7%, making it the second worst-performing among Sub-Saharan Africa’s top 15 currencies. While one U.S. dollar bought 13.10 units of the cedi on the parallel market, according to the latest Bank of Ghana data, one greenback buys around 10.36 units of the local currency.

