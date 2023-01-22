Read full article on original website
wealthinsidermag.com
Fluid Finance Proposes to Integrate the DAI Decentralized Stablecoin Directly Into the Traditional Financial System
PRESS RELEASE. Fluid Finance submitted a proposal to integrate the DAI decentralized stablecoin directly into the traditional financial system. It would be the first time that a stablecoin could be purchased directly from a bank account. Jessica Walker at Fluid said: “One of the problems with crypto is the lack...
Quicknode Raises $60 Million in Series B to ‘Fuel Blockchain Adoption’ and Expand Globally
Web3 infrastructure firm Quicknode raised $60 million in a Series B funding round, according to an announcement the company made on Tuesday. The capital injection brings the company’s post-valuation to $800 million, and Quicknode says the funds will be used to “further fuel blockchain adoption.”. Quicknode Aims to...
Ghanaian Cedi Second Worst-Performing Asset Among Sub-Saharan Africa’s Top 15 Currencies
In just the first 17 days of the new year, the Ghanaian currency reportedly depreciated by 12.7%, making it the second worst-performing among Sub-Saharan Africa’s top 15 currencies. While one U.S. dollar bought 13.10 units of the cedi on the parallel market, according to the latest Bank of Ghana data, one greenback buys around 10.36 units of the local currency.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Earnings Results: Kimberly-Clark CEO says ‘mind-blowing’ news in the ‘poop’ category is coming in the second half
Kimberly-Clark Inc. stock fell 3% Wednesday after the consumer goods company disappointed investors with its guidance for 2023, and not even the promise of “mind-blowing” news in the “poop” category in the second half could stem the losses. Chief Executive Michael Hsu referenced the exciting news...
Biggest Movers: XRP Jumps to 3-Month High as Crypto Markets Consolidate on Monday
Xrp moved to a multi-month high on Jan. 23, as market optimism grew regarding a lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Following comments last week from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, many have bought the token in anticipation of the lawsuit ending in the coming months. Dogecoin was another notable gainer on Monday.
Ethereum Could Benefit From Stealth Addresses Implementation, Says Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a research post that suggests using stealth addresses to enhance privacy-preserving transfers. Buterin detailed that stealth addresses can be implemented fairly quickly today on Ethereum and would significantly boost user privacy on the blockchain network. Buterin Suggests Stealth Addresses as a Solution to the Privacy...
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
