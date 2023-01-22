ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Debt Deflation Warnings, Shibarium Buzz Sees SHIB Rise, Former FTX US President Talks SBF, and More — Week in Review

By Tanya Dua
wealthinsidermag.com
 3 days ago
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
wealthinsidermag.com

Economist Mohamed El-Erian Predicts ‘Sticky’ Inflation Despite Federal Reserve’s Efforts to Bring it Down

As investors examine the next move of the Federal Reserve, analysts, economists and market participants are also closely monitoring inflation levels. In Dec. 2022, the annual inflation rate dropped to 6.5%, and many experts predict it will decrease further. However, economist Mohamed El-Erian of the University of Cambridge believes inflation will become “sticky” in midyear, around 4%. The central bank, on the other hand, is primarily focused on reducing inflation to 2%.
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Falls Below $1,600 as Relative Strength Sinks

Ethereum moved below $1,600 on Jan. 25, with bears selling previously overbought cryptocurrencies. After days of uncertainty, sentiment shifted in crypto markets, with a red wave washing away recent bulls. Bitcoin also dropped below $23,000 as a result of today’s sell-off. Bitcoin. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $23,000 level...
wealthinsidermag.com

Unredacted Financial Documents Show Blockfi’s $1.2 Billion Connection With FTX, Alameda Research

Unredacted documents mistakenly sent to the bankruptcy court indicate that the now-defunct crypto lender Blockfi had more than $1.2 billion tied up with FTX and Alameda Research. The accidentally revealed documentation shows that Blockfi’s exposure to the bankrupt crypto firm FTX was more than what the company had previously disclosed.
wealthinsidermag.com

Biggest Movers: XRP Jumps to 3-Month High as Crypto Markets Consolidate on Monday

Xrp moved to a multi-month high on Jan. 23, as market optimism grew regarding a lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Following comments last week from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, many have bought the token in anticipation of the lawsuit ending in the coming months. Dogecoin was another notable gainer on Monday.
wealthinsidermag.com

Are Social Security Payments at Risk if the U.S. Defaults on Its Debt?

Alarm bells are ringing in Washington. The United States recently hit its debt limit — the cap on how much money the federal government is allowed to borrow to pay for all its financial obligations, including Social Security and Medicare payments, salaries for the military, tax refunds and more.
wealthinsidermag.com

Earnings Watch: Earnings Watch: Microsoft, Tesla and Intel are about to face the doubters

Two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported better earnings per share than expected so far this earnings season. An earlier version of this article had a different figure. The error has been corrected. After one of the worst years in Wall Street’s history, investors have some serious questions for companies....
wealthinsidermag.com

Canada needs to be ‘fiscally prudent’ in budget, finance minister says

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said her approach to this year’s budget, due out sometime this spring, would be carefully calibrated due to a high level of uncertainty in the global economy. “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the world economy,...

