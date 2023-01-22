Debt Deflation Warnings, Shibarium Buzz Sees SHIB Rise, Former FTX US President Talks SBF, and More — Week in Review

Read full article on original website
Related
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Elon Musk tells court Saudi Arabia wanted to take Tesla private; $420 ‘not a joke’
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday resumed testimony in a federal trial in San Francisco over investor losses allegedly caused by tweets he fired off in 2018, including his “funding secured” tweet. Musk said that he believed he had an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s investment fund,...
wealthinsidermag.com
Economist Mohamed El-Erian Predicts ‘Sticky’ Inflation Despite Federal Reserve’s Efforts to Bring it Down
As investors examine the next move of the Federal Reserve, analysts, economists and market participants are also closely monitoring inflation levels. In Dec. 2022, the annual inflation rate dropped to 6.5%, and many experts predict it will decrease further. However, economist Mohamed El-Erian of the University of Cambridge believes inflation will become “sticky” in midyear, around 4%. The central bank, on the other hand, is primarily focused on reducing inflation to 2%.
wealthinsidermag.com
Fluid Finance Proposes to Integrate the DAI Decentralized Stablecoin Directly Into the Traditional Financial System
PRESS RELEASE. Fluid Finance submitted a proposal to integrate the DAI decentralized stablecoin directly into the traditional financial system. It would be the first time that a stablecoin could be purchased directly from a bank account. Jessica Walker at Fluid said: “One of the problems with crypto is the lack...
wealthinsidermag.com
Futures Movers: Oil prices barely budge after EIA reports a 500,000-barrel weekly rise in U.S. supplies
Oil futures barely budged on Wednesday, with U.S. prices settling pennies higher and the global benchmark Brent slightly lower, after the Energy Information Administration reported a a 500,000-barrel weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. The size of the increase in domestic crude supplies defied some market expectations for a decline,...
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Falls Below $1,600 as Relative Strength Sinks
Ethereum moved below $1,600 on Jan. 25, with bears selling previously overbought cryptocurrencies. After days of uncertainty, sentiment shifted in crypto markets, with a red wave washing away recent bulls. Bitcoin also dropped below $23,000 as a result of today’s sell-off. Bitcoin. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $23,000 level...
wealthinsidermag.com
Unredacted Financial Documents Show Blockfi’s $1.2 Billion Connection With FTX, Alameda Research
Unredacted documents mistakenly sent to the bankruptcy court indicate that the now-defunct crypto lender Blockfi had more than $1.2 billion tied up with FTX and Alameda Research. The accidentally revealed documentation shows that Blockfi’s exposure to the bankrupt crypto firm FTX was more than what the company had previously disclosed.
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TSLA earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
wealthinsidermag.com
Biggest Movers: XRP Jumps to 3-Month High as Crypto Markets Consolidate on Monday
Xrp moved to a multi-month high on Jan. 23, as market optimism grew regarding a lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Following comments last week from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, many have bought the token in anticipation of the lawsuit ending in the coming months. Dogecoin was another notable gainer on Monday.
wealthinsidermag.com
Are Social Security Payments at Risk if the U.S. Defaults on Its Debt?
Alarm bells are ringing in Washington. The United States recently hit its debt limit — the cap on how much money the federal government is allowed to borrow to pay for all its financial obligations, including Social Security and Medicare payments, salaries for the military, tax refunds and more.
wealthinsidermag.com
Quicknode Raises $60 Million in Series B to ‘Fuel Blockchain Adoption’ and Expand Globally
Web3 infrastructure firm Quicknode raised $60 million in a Series B funding round, according to an announcement the company made on Tuesday. The capital injection brings the company’s post-valuation to $800 million, and Quicknode says the funds will be used to “further fuel blockchain adoption.”. Quicknode Aims to...
wealthinsidermag.com
Market Snapshot: Dow edges up but stocks waver in final hour of trade as investors weigh earnings reports, await big tech results
U.S. stocks traded mixed in the final hour of trade Tuesday as investors weighed the latest batch of company earnings which reflected downbeat outlooks that could possibly foretell a coming recession. How stocks are trading. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254 points, or 0.76%, to 33,630, the...
wealthinsidermag.com
Washington Townhome Tied to Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Listed for $3.28 Million Amid Controversy and Bankruptcy
A Washington, D.C., townhome tied to FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been listed on the market for roughly $3.28 million. The property was purchased by Bankman-Fried’s brother’s nonprofit, Guarding Against Pandemics, for the same price it is selling for today. FTX Co-Founder’s Luxury Property Suspected to Have Been...
wealthinsidermag.com
Earnings Watch: Earnings Watch: Microsoft, Tesla and Intel are about to face the doubters
Two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported better earnings per share than expected so far this earnings season. An earlier version of this article had a different figure. The error has been corrected. After one of the worst years in Wall Street’s history, investors have some serious questions for companies....
wealthinsidermag.com
Canada needs to be ‘fiscally prudent’ in budget, finance minister says
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said her approach to this year’s budget, due out sometime this spring, would be carefully calibrated due to a high level of uncertainty in the global economy. “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the world economy,...
Comments / 0