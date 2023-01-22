Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Newark You Never KnewTed RiversNewark, NJ
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Evensong to be Presented in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
tworivertimes.com
Saint John Vianney Girls Basketball Knock Off No. 1 Team in the Country
HOLMDEL – Janie Bachmann had to look at the scoreboard twice during her post-game interview to make sure it wasn’t a dream. “It really hasn’t set in that we just beat the No. 1 team in the country… by 11,” Bachmann said. “It’s insane.”
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
‘Whoa, this is a game-changer’: How Rutgers (yes, Rutgers) became a destination for the best players in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Filled with reporters from every major outlet in the college basketball recruiting world, press row at Blake Arena was buzzing as another high-profile game at the HoopHall Classic — the biggest high school basketball event of the year — got underway. But while elite...
westmilfordmessenger.com
Macopin students play in honors band
Donald and Philip Stinziano were chosen to represent Macopin Middle School in the 2023 North Jersey Junior Area Band. Donald is an eighth-grader who plays the saxophone. His brother Philip is a seventh-grader who plays percussion. Band directors at more than 25 schools nominated students, who had to prepare for...
westmilfordmessenger.com
Richard E. Vervalin
Richard E. Vervalin of West Milford, N.J., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. He was 56. Richard grew up in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., where after years around the sun, he returned to nearby West Milford, N.J., to enjoy life on the lake. He worked for Pattman Plumbing and...
westmilfordmessenger.com
Talk on bald eagles Sunday at NJBG
A presentation on the dramatic return of the bald eagle will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG) in Ringwood. Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will discuss how the bald eagle went from the brink of extinction to the plentiful populations occurring today.
NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
westmilfordmessenger.com
Culvert repairs to start on Greenwood Lake Turnpike
Temporary traffic signals will be installed on Greenwood Lake Turnpike between Marshall Hill Road and Lincoln Avenue on Thursday Jan. 26, according to an alert from the West Milford Office of Emergency Management. They will remain in place for culvert repairs, which are expected to last about four weeks. In...
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold In Bergen County
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey.The second-tier prizewinning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 24 drawing was sold at Lawton Express, 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County.The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplie…
Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany
PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany. Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.
Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash
An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
westmilfordmessenger.com
Catherine Bender
Catherine Bridget Bender, known to her family as Sis, died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Catherine was born in Paterson in November of 1928 to the late Mary (Mearns) Howard and Michael Howard, originally of Kildare, Ireland. She enjoyed a happy and eventful childhood in West Paterson along with her sisters Mary Ulrich (Howard) and Julia Ann Howard and her brother, Michael Joseph Howard. All her siblings and in-laws, Jack Ulrich and Jean Howard, predeceased Catherine.
westmilfordmessenger.com
Schools to close Wednesday for snow
With a storm predicted for Wednesday, Jan. 25, the West Milford Township School District announced a snow day. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for western Passaic County from 7 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday, Jan. 26. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are...
NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
hobokengirl.com
The Hudson Reporter Closes After 40 Years
On Friday, January 20th, longtime local news outlet The Hudson Reporter closed its doors. The paper was founded in 1983 and staff were notified of the paper’s closing at a meeting last week. Read on to learn more. The Hudson Reporter. The Hudson Reporter was founded in 1983 by...
Married Chefs Open Bergen County Sandwich, Crepe Shop
Two trained chefs who happened to be married have opened a sandwich and creperie in Bergen County.Edward and Renata Greenwald are behind The Launch Room Cafe, in Bogota. Sandwich from the Launch Room Cafe.The Launch Room CafeAfter working for years in restaurants, supermarkets, catering co…
theobserver.com
DEVELOPING — Police presence on Kearny Avenue this morning, shots were fired by SWAT
There is a police presence this morning at the lower end of Kearny Avenue where police and the county SWAT team were executing a search warrant. Kearny Police Chief George King says the suspect, when approached by police, brandished a weapon — and responding SWAT team members fired back at the suspect.
