PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany. Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO