ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westmilfordmessenger.com

Macopin students play in honors band

Donald and Philip Stinziano were chosen to represent Macopin Middle School in the 2023 North Jersey Junior Area Band. Donald is an eighth-grader who plays the saxophone. His brother Philip is a seventh-grader who plays percussion. Band directors at more than 25 schools nominated students, who had to prepare for...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Richard E. Vervalin

Richard E. Vervalin of West Milford, N.J., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. He was 56. Richard grew up in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., where after years around the sun, he returned to nearby West Milford, N.J., to enjoy life on the lake. He worked for Pattman Plumbing and...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Talk on bald eagles Sunday at NJBG

A presentation on the dramatic return of the bald eagle will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG) in Ringwood. Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will discuss how the bald eagle went from the brink of extinction to the plentiful populations occurring today.
RINGWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million

TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Culvert repairs to start on Greenwood Lake Turnpike

Temporary traffic signals will be installed on Greenwood Lake Turnpike between Marshall Hill Road and Lincoln Avenue on Thursday Jan. 26, according to an alert from the West Milford Office of Emergency Management. They will remain in place for culvert repairs, which are expected to last about four weeks. In...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TAPinto.net

Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany.  Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.  
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash

An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Catherine Bender

Catherine Bridget Bender, known to her family as Sis, died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Catherine was born in Paterson in November of 1928 to the late Mary (Mearns) Howard and Michael Howard, originally of Kildare, Ireland. She enjoyed a happy and eventful childhood in West Paterson along with her sisters Mary Ulrich (Howard) and Julia Ann Howard and her brother, Michael Joseph Howard. All her siblings and in-laws, Jack Ulrich and Jean Howard, predeceased Catherine.
PATERSON, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Schools to close Wednesday for snow

With a storm predicted for Wednesday, Jan. 25, the West Milford Township School District announced a snow day. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for western Passaic County from 7 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday, Jan. 26. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The Hudson Reporter Closes After 40 Years

On Friday, January 20th, longtime local news outlet The Hudson Reporter closed its doors. The paper was founded in 1983 and staff were notified of the paper’s closing at a meeting last week. Read on to learn more. The Hudson Reporter. The Hudson Reporter was founded in 1983 by...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy