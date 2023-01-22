Read full article on original website
News On 6
The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless
A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
News On 6
Watch: Discovery Lab Celebrates 1 Year At 31st & Riverside Location
Discovery Lab at Gathering Place is celebrating one year at its 31st and Riverside location. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Friday morning with a fun experiment to commemorate the occasion.
News On 6
Collinsville Hosts Business Decorating Contest To Help Attract Visitors
The city of Collinsville is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early this year. Many of the local businesses in Collinsville have decorated their windows for what they’re calling "The Cupid Shoot". The community outreach team in Collinsville wanted to come up with a fun idea to introduce their...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
News On 6
Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC Hosts Airgun Shooting Championship
The Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a prestigious high school air gun shooting event this week, and some of its members are participating too. It's Oklahoma's first civilian marksmanship program air rifle championship. The Sapulpa High School JROTC first shot Thursday at 6 a.m. but relays continued into Friday...
News On 6
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday. In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training." Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of...
News On 6
TPD Announces Career Benefits To Deal With Officer Shortages
The Tulsa Police Department, like many police departments across the country, is dealing with a shortage of police officers. In order to address the issue, TPD is working on both short-term and long-term solutions to filling needed positions. TPD can employ around 900 officers, but the department said that it's...
News On 6
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
News On 6
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park
A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
News On 6
Domestic Violence Expert Shares Resources After Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Investigators are releasing new details about the murder-suicide that happened Thursday night. They said Kenneth Carpenter killed his wife Diane in their Broken Arrow home. Police said this is the second homicide that happened in BA this week and the second murder-suicide to happen within the past few months. Police...
News On 6
17-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery In Tulsa
A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police. At around 4:03 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call at a QuikTrip near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue. Officers located two people, who...
News On 6
Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.
News On 6
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
News On 6
2 Dead After Murder-Suicide At Broken Arrow Home, Police Say
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at a Broken Arrow home Thursday, police said. Police said during a welfare check, they found a woman dead inside of the home and a man with a knife, which led to a standoff. During the standoff, the man died from a self-inflicted...
News On 6
Player From Congo Makes Big Impact On ORU Basketball
One player that may be making the biggest impact for ORU is U.T. Arlington transfer, Patrick Mwamba. News On 6's Dan Hawk shared a look at his journey from the Congo to Oral Roberts University.
News On 6
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
News On 6
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Man Who Died From Overdose
A Tulsa woman is in the Mayes County Jail, facing charges for first degree murder. This is the second arrest in this case and investigators said they believe they could make more arrests. U.S. Marshals arrested Katelyn Young at her home and she was taken to the Mayes County Jail...
