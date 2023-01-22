Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Cooper the charismatic golden retriever earns over 1 million views per YouTube videoEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Was "The Sunshine State" ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police: Man killed in shooting at Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead following a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday, according to police. Shortly before noon, officers responded to the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road regarding a shooting and found a man dead outside on the apartment property. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Detectives...
WESH
Police: Suspect flees after robbery, crashes into car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A robbery in Orange County is being investigated. The Maitland Police Department said it happened in the area of Lake Lily Park Tuesday. The robbery suspect fled from an officer who tried to stop their car, according to police. As the suspect fled, they crashed...
Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel
Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the Howard Vernon Motel. Police...
WESH
Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
WESH
Brevard County school custodian arrested for allegedly threatening student with razor blade
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A custodian was arrested after allegedly threatening a student. According to the affidavit, on Jan. 19, a custodian, identified as 26-year-old James Baillargeon was working in a bathroom at Space Coast Junior/Senior High School. A student who'd gone into the bathroom said Baillargeon threatened him...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
Kissimmee man shot after fight breaks in victim’s driveway, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in Osceola County. The Osceola Sheriff’s Office responded to Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee in response to a shooting call. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a...
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting
ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"
In a brazen act of violence, a man was robbed and shot in broad daylight near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Orlando. According to eyewitnesses, the man, a passenger in a vehicle, was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard. As both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. But in a cruel twist of fate, a shadowy figure crept up to the victim's car, snatched his backpack, and sparked a heated argument.
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
WESH
Police: 3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines and forecast. Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County Saturday. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the...
fox35orlando.com
Parents upset after another teen is hit by car while riding bicycle in Avalon Park area
'It's really scary': Parents upset after another kid is hit by car in Avalon Park. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital with minor injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. This is the second crash in months that FOX 35 has reported on in this area.
UCF police warn community to be cautious after vehicle burglaries
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is asking students to be mindful of recent vehicle burglaries. UCF Police are investigating crimes reported from the Pointe at Central apartments on Wednesday. According to a release, residents found their cars unlocked and missing items. UCFPD said they will...
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Gas Station Has More Than $2000 Stolen When Employee Falls for Telephone Scam at 3 AM
The Disney Springs Speedway had more than $2,000 stolen when an overnight employee was apparently tricked by a fraudster posing as a company leader into putting money from the store’s safe into a digital currency ATM, where the money was stolen, according to a new sheriff’s report describing the bizarre grand theft case.
WATCH: Video shows tense moments after woman allegedly killed terminally ill husband at hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police on Monday released body-worn camera video of the tense moments after a woman allegedly shot her terminally ill husband to death Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The minute long video shows Daytona Beach police officers shouting...
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
R&B Singer Sammie Understands ‘The Severity Of The Allegations’ After Mom Is Arrested For Second-Degree Murder
Detectives apprehended Baxter, 56, concerning the shooting of 27-year-old mother of two, Nekaybaw Collier.
Troopers investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Orange County. Troopers said they responded after a crash happened around 8:16 p.m. Sunday on Sand Lake Road near Presidents Drive. Watch: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of trying to meet up with student for...
Comments / 0