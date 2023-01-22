Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex, witnesses say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was discovered fatally shot Wednesday morning at a newly constructed apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. at the Hudson Apartments on South Kirkman Road near Old Winter Garden Road. Police said they believe the shooting...
WESH
Police: Suspect flees after robbery, crashes into car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A robbery in Orange County is being investigated. The Maitland Police Department said it happened in the area of Lake Lily Park Tuesday. The robbery suspect fled from an officer who tried to stop their car, according to police. As the suspect fled, they crashed...
Sheriff: Suspect involved in standoff with Brevard deputies found dead
MELBOURNE BEACH. Fla. — The man involved in an armed standoff with Brevard County deputies near Melbourne Beach Wednesday afternoon was found dead inside the home. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies were in the process of serving a drug warrant when a man armed with a shotgun opened fire on deputies.
Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the...
WESH
Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
fox35orlando.com
Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school
A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
Person arrested in connection with Maitland robbery, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. — One person was arrested after a robbery in Maitland Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened near Lake Lilly Park. A Maitland police officer saw the suspect driving near the area and attempted to stop their vehicle, but the vehicle fled, according to a news release. The...
WESH
1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
WESH
Brevard County school custodian arrested for allegedly threatening student with razor blade
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A custodian was arrested after allegedly threatening a student. According to the affidavit, on Jan. 19, a custodian, identified as 26-year-old James Baillargeon was working in a bathroom at Space Coast Junior/Senior High School. A student who'd gone into the bathroom said Baillargeon threatened him...
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Fentanyl Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison
U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza has sentenced Luis Omar Rosa Cotto (32, Orlando), Alejandro Acevedo Luna (34, Apopka), and Juan Carlos Garcia (38, Apopka) to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Luis Omar Rosa Cotto – Responsible for over 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl.
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
WESH
Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
Body camera video shows barricaded wife accused of killing husband in Florida hospital
Newly-released body camera footage captured the tense moments as authorities negotiated the surrender of a 76-year-old woman who is accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach.
wogx.com
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
fox35orlando.com
Parents upset after another teen is hit by car while riding bicycle in Avalon Park area
'It's really scary': Parents upset after another kid is hit by car in Avalon Park. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital with minor injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. This is the second crash in months that FOX 35 has reported on in this area.
Woman fatally shot dying husband at Florida hospital: police
Police say they're investigating how the woman was able to bring a gun into the hospital.
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a pair of alleged burglars were arrested due to a sign on their getaway vehicle that read “stolen tag.”. The story was featured on the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in a segment called “Mess Around and Find Out.”
