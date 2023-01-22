Bottom Line: Technically, we’re in what should be, usually would be, peak flu and in recent years COVID season. Thankfully, the amount of the flu making its way around Florida suggests it’s anything but. In fact, what’s happening with both viruses is extraordinarily unusual but in a good way. Let’s start with the flu. A year ago, at this time, the CDC’s flu map showed the spread of the traditional flu virus was high and cases were rising across the state. Currently the CDC’s map shows Florida with only moderate flu activity with cases declining in 65 of Florida’s 67 counties – including the entire east coast of the state. In fact, based on the CDC’s data, the spread of the flu around our state peaked on Christmas Eve and has been on the decline ever since. And while that news is encouraging, the ‘vid news is even more dramatic.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO