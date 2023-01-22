Read full article on original website
Florida Department of Children and Families to cut back on Medicaid benefits in April
mynews13.com
Florida to roll back Medicaid coverage starting April 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families is working to redetermine who is eligible for Medicaid benefits after the ongoing coverage that was given during the height of the pandemic ends on March 31. In a presentation to state senators on the Health Policy Committee on...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 24th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis announced his educational agenda for the upcoming state legislative session on Monday during a Jacksonville stop recognizing National School Choice Week. His plan calls for a “Teacher’s Bill of Rights” which he states would empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms, enact paycheck protection, reduce terms for school board members from twelve to eight years, and invest another $1 billion in teacher pay. The plan would lessen the power of teachers’ unions in Florida while increasing teacher pay directly by $1 billion over the next school year, which is an increase of an additional $200 million over previous plans. Additionally...
Florida landowners are eligible for $2.3 million
The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced landowners are eligible for $2.6 million
wuwf.org
Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots
Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
WESH
Central Florida educators react to Gov. DeSantis' teachers bill of rights
It's being called an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a teachers bill of rights in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the measure Monday in Jacksonville, which, in part, calls for a billion-dollar increase in teacher salaries this year. "This is a huge, huge package increasing pay for teachers, supporting teaching...
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats say debt ceiling talks must not threaten Social Security, Medicare
As Republicans in Washington push for spending cuts, Florida Democrats say seniors need to watch out. At a press conference on Social Security and Medicare, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz argued the programs face a threat — and so does Florida. The Weston Democrat said Republicans want to cut...
AdventHealth opens new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment
ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has opened a new clinic for long-haul COVID treatment. The new clinic will help people who still have COVID-19 symptoms three months after the virus left their bodies. It will also serve as a research center for long-haul COVID to prepare the hospital network for...
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
floridaphoenix.com
Medicaid coverage could end soon for vulnerable Floridians, but state doesn’t want to ‘incite panic’
With Florida preparing to take another look at eligibility for Medicaid recipients amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state agency leaders on Monday pointed to an expected decrease in enrollment in the health care program for many low-income families and children. That’s because what’s called the “continuous Medicaid coverage” requirement is scheduled...
floridapolitics.com
Texas Republican event hosts 2024 alternatives to Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump
The “Texas Voter Engagement Project Donor Appreciation Conference” is slated for next month, and while some GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls are scheduled to be there, Florida’s Governor apparently is not one of them. For journalist Mark Halperin — who reported at length in a Jan. 25 email...
Action News Jax
Governor Ron DeSantis takes aim at teachers unions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan for a historic $1 billion investment to increase teacher pay here in Jacksonville Monday morning, but along with the money for salaries he also announced multiple new regulations on the unions that represent teachers. The DeSantis wants to cap teachers’...
Judge Blasts Florida Gov. DeSantis But Dismisses Warren Lawsuit
While finding that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren violated the law, a federal judge on Friday grudgingly ruled that he lacked the power to reinstate the twice-elected Democrat. Warren filed a lawsuit after DeSantis issued the suspension in an
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Cheaper housing driving interstate moves among retirees
More retirees are moving from one state to another in search of less expensive housing, and they have their sights set on Florida, according to a retirement relocation trend report. 234,000 Americans moved in retirement in 2022, up 4% from 2021, according to online moving-services marketplace Hire A Helper. Among...
iheart.com
Has Flu & COVID Season Already Peaked in Florida?
Bottom Line: Technically, we’re in what should be, usually would be, peak flu and in recent years COVID season. Thankfully, the amount of the flu making its way around Florida suggests it’s anything but. In fact, what’s happening with both viruses is extraordinarily unusual but in a good way. Let’s start with the flu. A year ago, at this time, the CDC’s flu map showed the spread of the traditional flu virus was high and cases were rising across the state. Currently the CDC’s map shows Florida with only moderate flu activity with cases declining in 65 of Florida’s 67 counties – including the entire east coast of the state. In fact, based on the CDC’s data, the spread of the flu around our state peaked on Christmas Eve and has been on the decline ever since. And while that news is encouraging, the ‘vid news is even more dramatic.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Dozens protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis arriving in Philly to receive The Union League award
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...
flkeysnews.com
Thousands of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage soon. What should you be doing now?
Almost a million Floridians are slated to lose their Medicaid coverage starting in April once the federal COVID-19 emergency comes to an end. Florida is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of Florida families are expected to fall into the Medicaid access gap.
