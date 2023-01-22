USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena Cancels Sunday Lunar New Year Festival in Wake of Monterey Park Mass Shooting

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday.Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.Meyer said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. He said...

