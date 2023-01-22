USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena Cancels Sunday Lunar New Year Festival in Wake of Monterey Park Mass Shooting

Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
pasadenanow.com
As Pasadena’s Homeless Count Begins Tuesday Night, So Does LA County’s
The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. Separately, the City of Pasadena’s annual homeless count also kicked off, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. This...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Village Celebrates National Village Day with a Free Open House 20th Anniversary of the Village Movement & Helping Seniors Age-in-Place
Pasadena Village will join more than 280 nonprofit, community-based organizations, known as Villages, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement on February 15, National Village Day. All are invited to celebrate with the older adult members of Pasadena Village from 10:00 AM until Noon at 236 W. Mountain Street, Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Historian Roberta Martínez Zeroes In On How People From Different Backgrounds and Cultures Shaped Pasadena
From the native Tongva people to Latinos of early California, people from different backgrounds and cultures have shaped Pasadena – now celebrated for its blend of arts and sciences, citadels of learning and innovation, and civic pride. Pasadena was once occupied by the Hahamongna Tribe of Native Americans, who...
California's number of mass shootings per capita increased after Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay
Recent slayings moved California up five slots to 26th place on the number of fatal mass shootings per capita in the U.S. since 2006.
Hundreds of people gather to honor the victims of the Monterey Park shooting
Another vigil took place Tuesday at Monterey Park, honoring the lives lost. The post Hundreds of people gather to honor the victims of the Monterey Park shooting appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'
PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter off coast of Los Angeles
The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 2:03 a.m.
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then probably tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An hours-long manhunt led police to surround and...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake, multiple aftershocks shake Los Angeles area early Wednesday
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
10 people killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles after Lunar New Year celebrations
LOS ANGELES — A gunman opened fire, killing 10 and wounding 10 Saturday, in the midst of Lunar New Year celebrations in Southern California’s Asian American enclave of Monterey Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. It was not clear what the motive was behind the...
11 dead in mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California
A local business owner told the LA Times that people who took refuge in his restaurant said they saw a gunman firing a semi-automatic weapon.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
At least 10 killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting at dance club near L.A.
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday.Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.Meyer said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. He said...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
4.2 earthquake near Malibu shakes SoCal overnight
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck south of Malibu around 2 a.m. Wednesday. There were no reports of damage or injuries. Southern Californians called in live to KNX to report what they felt.
NBC Los Angeles
75-Year-Old Hiker Missing Since Sunday on Mt. Baldy is Found
A 75-year-old hiker who went missing on Mt. Baldy where another hiker, actor Julian Sands, was reported missing earlier this month has been found. NBCLA captured images of Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man, being loaded into an ambulance. Details about his condition were not immediately available. Chung was...
A 4.2 Quake Struck Off The Coast Of Malibu And Santa Monica Overnight
Nearly 9,000 people had reported they felt it within the first hours following the 2 a.m. shaking.
