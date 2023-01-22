ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena Cancels Sunday Lunar New Year Festival in Wake of Monterey Park Mass Shooting

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago
pasadenanow.com

As Pasadena’s Homeless Count Begins Tuesday Night, So Does LA County’s

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. Separately, the City of Pasadena’s annual homeless count also kicked off, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. This...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Village Celebrates National Village Day with a Free Open House 20th Anniversary of the Village Movement & Helping Seniors Age-in-Place

Pasadena Village will join more than 280 nonprofit, community-based organizations, known as Villages, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement on February 15, National Village Day. All are invited to celebrate with the older adult members of Pasadena Village from 10:00 AM until Noon at 236 W. Mountain Street, Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'

PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

At least 10 killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting at dance club near L.A.

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, police said, setting off a manhunt for the suspect who remained at large early Sunday.Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.Meyer said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. He said...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

75-Year-Old Hiker Missing Since Sunday on Mt. Baldy is Found

A 75-year-old hiker who went missing on Mt. Baldy where another hiker, actor Julian Sands, was reported missing earlier this month has been found. NBCLA captured images of Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man, being loaded into an ambulance. Details about his condition were not immediately available. Chung was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

