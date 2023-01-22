It is official; Splash Mountain is closed. For many, this is an end of an era and will now be memories. I know fans who would ride this attraction because it was a family tradition, and now they will have to create a new one. Just like Rapunzel when she had to find a new dream. I’m not sad that this ride is going away because I am excited for what’s to come, but I am aware other fans feel differently.

2 DAYS AGO