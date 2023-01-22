Read full article on original website
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Ride-Themed Souvenirs and Cotton Candy Ears
We recently got this year’s spring and summer seasonal dining dates at Hollywood & Vine, and there’s tons of merchandise we’ve spotted lately too. But a week in Disney World means a LOT can change, so let’s see what’s new in at Hollywood Studios!. Hollywood...
Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions Health and Safety Update
There are some health and safety updates for Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions when it comes to COVID-19 protocols. What’s Happening: Since the onset of the pandemic, they have been intentional in our approach to mitigating COVID-19. As the public health environment has improved, they adjusted their protocols and remain committed to promoting […]
DFB Video: How Much Does It Cost to Go to Disney World Right Now?
If you don’t want to get blindsided by the hidden costs in Disney World, you’re in the right place!. Let’s look at how much it really costs to go to Disney World this year. Check out our video below: How Much Does It Cost to Go to...
Is the standard Disney World value room worth staying in?
Disney World value resorts, for the most part, are not exactly known for being the best well-themed. Let’s take a look inside a standard room to help you decide if you should stay in one. Value resorts Disney World value resorts offer some of the cheapest rooms on property but also tend to be very […]
Is Disney World’s New $17 Sundae Worth the Cost? We Found Out!
Valentine’s Day is sneaking up on us — it feels like we JUST celebrated the New Year yesterday!. The holiday that people love to hate is right around the corner though, and we’ve already started to see heart-covered merchandise pop up in Disney World. But even if you’re not keen on all the red and pink, you might be interested in trying a NEW treat we spotted in Disney Springs!
2023 Moonlight Magic Parties at Disney World
Moonlight Magic parties are returning to Walt Disney World in 2023, with dates at EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Typhoon Lagoon! During these free after hours parties, DVC members can experience a night full of fun: attractions with short wait times, rare character sightings, exclusive entertainment, and free food! Disney Vacation Club is bringing […]
Mickey-Shaped POPCORN and More Easter Eggs You HAVE To See at Disneyland’s New Ride
The Walt Disney Company is kicking off celebrations for its 100th anniversary on that day, and most of the party will take place at Disneyland Resort. As part of the event, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is opening at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland! Come along with us now to get a SNEAK PEEK at the new ride and check out all the hidden Easter Eggs inside!
New ‘World of Color – ONE’ Footage Features Mirabel Singing, ‘Star Wars,’ and More
Disneyland has released more footage of “World of Color – ONE,” a new version of the famous Disney California Adventure nighttime spectacular debuting on January 27 as part of the Disney100 celebration. Alex Farnworth with Spectrum News 13 shared the footage on Twitter. The clips feature footage...
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Projection Show is Returning for a Limited Time!
We’re getting ready to kick off the Disney 100th Anniversary celebrations, and we couldn’t be more pumped!. The Walt Disney Company turns 100 this year, and Disneyland Resort will be hosting a bunch of special celebrations in honor of the occasion. We already know about the new nighttime shows Wondrous Journeys and World of Color — ONE, but now there’s another nighttime offering you can check out soon!
My Last Ride on Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom
It is official; Splash Mountain is closed. For many, this is an end of an era and will now be memories. I know fans who would ride this attraction because it was a family tradition, and now they will have to create a new one. Just like Rapunzel when she had to find a new dream. I’m not sad that this ride is going away because I am excited for what’s to come, but I am aware other fans feel differently.
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Disney’s Pop Century Resort is all about pop culture through the decades, which is why you’ll find things like ginormous versions of a Rubik’s Cube, Mickey telephone, yo-yo, jukebox, and more!. It’s also on the Skyliner, which means it’s super convenient for getting to other Skyliner resorts,...
