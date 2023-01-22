Read full article on original website
Splash Mountain is now removed from Magic Kingdom
Less than 24 hours after the closure, Magic Kingdom is removing Splash Mountain throughout the park already. What do you think of these changes? Splash Mountain’s Final Farewell Back in 2020, Disney announced the retheming of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many remain conflicted about the idea of the new theme, there is no denying the […]
New ‘World of Color – ONE’ Footage Features Mirabel Singing, ‘Star Wars,’ and More
Disneyland has released more footage of “World of Color – ONE,” a new version of the famous Disney California Adventure nighttime spectacular debuting on January 27 as part of the Disney100 celebration. Alex Farnworth with Spectrum News 13 shared the footage on Twitter. The clips feature footage...
2023 Moonlight Magic Parties at Disney World
Moonlight Magic parties are returning to Walt Disney World in 2023, with dates at EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Typhoon Lagoon! During these free after hours parties, DVC members can experience a night full of fun: attractions with short wait times, rare character sightings, exclusive entertainment, and free food! Disney Vacation Club is bringing […]
PHOTOS: Mickey & Friends Feature in Parodies of Classic Film Posters in Queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
After sharing the look at the “Mickey Through the Ears” portion of the queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, D23 has now revealed some of the poster art. The art parodies classic/popular movie posters with Mickey & Friends makeovers. Which poster is your favorite?...
BIG Change Comes to Magic Kingdom Park Map
It’s official you guys — Splash Mountain is now permanently closed at Magic Kingdom, making way for the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride in Frontierland. The ride had its last day yesterday and was marked by LONG wait times as fans flocked to the park to say their goodbyes. But now, just a day later, we’re already seeing some changes in the park!
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Ride-Themed Souvenirs and Cotton Candy Ears
We recently got this year’s spring and summer seasonal dining dates at Hollywood & Vine, and there’s tons of merchandise we’ve spotted lately too. But a week in Disney World means a LOT can change, so let’s see what’s new in at Hollywood Studios!. Hollywood...
Photos – Disney100 Monorail Wrap Debuts at Disneyland Resort
As the Disney100 celebration begins at Disneyland Resort today, we spotted the brand new monorail wrap for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. From what we could see with our first glimpse of the new monorail wrap, Chip and Dale appear next to the Disney100 logo. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more […]
Mickey-Shaped POPCORN and More Easter Eggs You HAVE To See at Disneyland’s New Ride
The Walt Disney Company is kicking off celebrations for its 100th anniversary on that day, and most of the party will take place at Disneyland Resort. As part of the event, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is opening at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland! Come along with us now to get a SNEAK PEEK at the new ride and check out all the hidden Easter Eggs inside!
HUGE UPDATE at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World
Here at DFB, we love keeping up with the progress of new attractions at Disney World. It’s so exciting to watch the magic slowly come to life!. Out of all the new attractions and restaurants coming soon to Disney World, TRON Lightcycle/Run is among the most highly anticipated. After all, it’s a high-speed coaster with unique ride vehicles, cool lighting effects, and a thrilling storyline. Now, there’s an exciting update at this ride’s construction site!
EPCOT runs multiple nighttime shows for a limited time including the BEST one of all!
Disney brought back a beloved and heartwarming show to EPCOT and has multiple shows running each night! Festival of the Arts EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is happening right now through February 20, 2023. From dozens of food and beverage items to fun photos and a special light show on Spaceship Earth, this festival provides […]
FIRST LOOK Inside ‘Mickey Through the Ears’ Exhibit in Queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on Friday, January 27, at Disneyland, but D23 has shared an inside look at the newest attraction. They also shared a full look at the finished façade, the El CapiTOON Theater. Inside the queue is an exhibit titled “Mickey Through the Ears,”...
Details Announced for runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge 2024
Disney has released details of the runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge 2024, which will return alongside the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend. Read more below. Beginning in 2024, complete any 10-mile race (or longer) at both Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort in the same calendar year and receive a runDisney Coast to Coast Race Challenge medal!
Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions Health and Safety Update
There are some health and safety updates for Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions when it comes to COVID-19 protocols. What’s Happening: Since the onset of the pandemic, they have been intentional in our approach to mitigating COVID-19. As the public health environment has improved, they adjusted their protocols and remain committed to promoting […]
Disney Springs Restaurants Reveal Special Valentine’s Day Menu Items
Select restaurants at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World are inviting couples (or anyone who wishes to partake) to come enjoy special offerings and menu items. What’s Happening: Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district is celebrating Valentine’s Day, and numerous restaurants at the destination are getting in on the fun with special menus […]
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Disney’s Pop Century Resort is all about pop culture through the decades, which is why you’ll find things like ginormous versions of a Rubik’s Cube, Mickey telephone, yo-yo, jukebox, and more!. It’s also on the Skyliner, which means it’s super convenient for getting to other Skyliner resorts,...
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
Filming Reportedly Wraps On “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”
Filming is now complete on the upcoming Disney+ series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, with a video shared by the show’s stunt coordinator, according to Deadline. What’s Happening: Filming has reportedly wrapped on the upcoming series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, with the show’s stunt coordinator sharing a video on Instagram that celebrated the moment. The video, which has […]
Is Disney World’s New $17 Sundae Worth the Cost? We Found Out!
Valentine’s Day is sneaking up on us — it feels like we JUST celebrated the New Year yesterday!. The holiday that people love to hate is right around the corner though, and we’ve already started to see heart-covered merchandise pop up in Disney World. But even if you’re not keen on all the red and pink, you might be interested in trying a NEW treat we spotted in Disney Springs!
Full List of 2023 Celebrate Soulfully Food and Beverages at Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World Resort is bringing Celebrate Soulfully back for Black History Month with specialty food and beverages. Gumbo: Chicken, Andouille sausage, okra, and seasonings simmered in chicken stock served over rice (New) Dockside Diner (Available Feb. 1 through 28) South African Hot Dog: South African boerie topped with sweet...
