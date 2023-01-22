Chile Verde Café will close its Carriage Place storefront at 4852 Sawmill Road after 32 years in business, says owner Tom Anthony. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 28. The Southwestern restaurant, known for its signature green chile stew and enchiladas, will consolidate into one storefront at 1522 Gemini Place. In a video on social media announcing the change, Anthony thanked his Carriage Place customers, stating: “This is the best move, I believe, for our business. It's the best move for our family.” Anthony, who took over Chile Verde from its original owners 21 years ago, says the Carriage Place staff will move to the Gemini Place location, where a new patio is in the works.

