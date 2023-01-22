Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Problems pile up at Galloway Village as owners haven't paid flooring company for work
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Frustrations boil for business owner Gary McCreary who tells WSYX he was stiffed on payments from owners at Galloway Village Apartments after his team did flooring for the complex. The apartment complex in Prairie Township has been the subject of complaints by many neighbors. McCreary...
WSYX ABC6
Amazon buying nearly 400 acres for $116 million in Licking County near Intel site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is buying hundreds of acres of more land in Licking County. According to Licking County Auditor records, Amazon Data Services Inc. bought 392.11 acres of land near Beech Road NW and Miller Road NW on January 17, 2023. The transaction for the most recent...
sciotopost.com
Agricultural Dealer Relocates and Opens in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A popular Farm Equipment and service center is getting a new building off US-23 in Pickaway County and it just opened this week. Bane-Walker Equipment is an Employee-Owned company that established itself in 2013 when two successful Case IH dealers (Bane Equipment & North Central Agri-Power) consolidated and became one company. 50 years of experience combined in the industry.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Entities Offer Job Fair of Over 37 Organizations
Pickaway – Pickaway County Ohio Means Jobs Center, in partnership with the Area 20 Workforce Development Board and Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a job fair on Thursday, February 9. During this free event applicants will be able to meet, greet, and search for employment with more...
sciotopost.com
Update – Woman Crashes Car into Home in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – A person is seriously injured after crashing her car into a home around 11 pm on Wednesday. According to early reports, a 911 call came into Pickaway County when a woman driving a Nissan Ultima lost control of her car and crashed it into a garage of a home located at the intersection of Winchester and Marcy Road. During the 911 call, they reported that the car started to smoke inside the garage and it started to catch the garage on fire.
WTAP
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
WHIZ
Interstate 70 Lane Closure
The Ohio Department Of Transportation announces a lane closure for this week. Motorists can expect the passing lane of Interstate 70 eastbound to be closed Monday-Thursday from 7am-3pm for work on the 5th Street Bridge. This project is part of a larger project that will reconstruct I-70 through Zanesville and...
White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms
It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
columbusmonthly.com
Chile Verde Closing Sawmill Location; Cut 132 Opens at Easton
Chile Verde Café will close its Carriage Place storefront at 4852 Sawmill Road after 32 years in business, says owner Tom Anthony. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 28. The Southwestern restaurant, known for its signature green chile stew and enchiladas, will consolidate into one storefront at 1522 Gemini Place. In a video on social media announcing the change, Anthony thanked his Carriage Place customers, stating: “This is the best move, I believe, for our business. It's the best move for our family.” Anthony, who took over Chile Verde from its original owners 21 years ago, says the Carriage Place staff will move to the Gemini Place location, where a new patio is in the works.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
NBC4 Columbus
How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter storm
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter …. The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Ohio interstate...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Icey bridges caused traffic nightmare in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — First responders were spread thin as multiple accidents were reported Monday morning across the Ross County area. A series of crashes began shortly after 6:30 a.m. during the early morning rush hour. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, bridges and overpasses around the Chillicothe area were glazed over with ice.
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
WHIZ
Darrell’s Donuts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- For 45 years, Darrell’s Donuts was a staple on the Maysville avenue and the business made a move in July to a new location. Owner of Darrell’s Donuts Jessica Everson said that their is new space on Shaw Rd that offers nice views through large windows allowing for a more bright and colorful donut shop and plenty of space to work.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – High-Speed Chase in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A high-speed chase has moved from Pickaway County into Grove City on SR-104 According to early reports, the chase started close to Southern Point and went Northbound 104 at high speeds of around 95 mph. Pickaway Sheriff’s department reported that the vehicle saw the lights on the cruiser he still sped away.
Iconic Columbus Restaurant Closing it’s Doors
The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Olentangy school superintendent retiring after 20 years
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Olentangy Local Schools District is retiring after 20 years with the district. The board of education will accept the “retirement resignation” of Superintendent Mark T. Raiff at its Thursday board meeting, according to a statement released by the district. Raiff started at the district as an assistant […]
