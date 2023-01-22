ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
9News

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, shares final photo with her mom

WASHINGTON — Riley Keough says she's "grateful" to have a photo of some of the final moments she shared with her late mother Lisa Marie Presley. The 33-year-old actress posted a touching photo Tuesday of her and Lisa Marie, just days after her mother's memorial service at Graceland, Elvis Presley's famous estate in Memphis, Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy