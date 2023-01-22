ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming bill calls for ban on EV sales by 2035

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran - Motor Authority
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJrYI_0kNSR2ns00

( Motor Authority ) — While some U.S. states are actively seeking to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles, with California and New York already moving to ban them by 2035, several Wyoming lawmakers have proposed banning the sale of electric vehicles instead.

Introduced on Jan 13, Bill SJ0004 seeks to phase out the sale of new EVs in Wyoming by 2035, citing the importance of the oil and natural gas industry to the state, as well as the current lack of adequate charging infrastructure and the cost to build it, and the unsuitability of EVs on the state’s long stretches of highway.

Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help

The bill also describes the proliferation of EVs at the expense of gas-powered vehicles as having a negative impact on both the economies of Wyoming and the U.S.

It is sponsored by state Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, and Dan Dockstader, and Representatives Donald Burkhart, Jr., and Bill Henderson.

Should the bill pass into law, there won’t necessarily be a ban on the sale of EVs in Wyoming, as one of the clauses states the legislature would only encourage the ban and express it as a goal. This points to the bill being more of a political stunt rather than a serious attempt to ban EV sales in the state. There’s even a clause that the bill, should it pass, would need to be sent to the president of the U.S., the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the governor of California.

Related Articles

Even if Wyoming were to introduce a ban on the sale of EVs, new vehicles devoid of electrification may be hard to come by in the ensuing decades. The whole of the E.U. is moving to ban the sale of light vehicles equipped with an internal-combustion engine by 2035, hybrids included. Many automakers, including GM, are also looking to phase out internal-combustion engines in light vehicles by the same 2035 deadline.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?

MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
MISSOURI STATE
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam

Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
WYOMING STATE
AFP

A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data

One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said Friday, as the largest car market in the United States charges towards its goal of electrifying its fleet. On Friday the California Energy Commission said 18.8 percent of new cars sold in the state in 2022 were EVs, PHEVs or fuel cell electric vehicles, all of which California includes in its zero-emission category.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Baby Names That Are Banned in the US

Chances are you want to name your child with special meaning. Well, the government says.."hold my beer". There are a few names in five states that are banned. And each has it's own reasoning. GEORGIA- no uses of symbols in the name. NEW YORK- limits 30 characters for first and...
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
abandonedway.com

Abandoned Million Dollar home in Oklahoma

There could be a variety of reasons why a Million Dollar home in Oklahoma may be abandoned. Some possible reasons could include financial difficulties, a change in the owner’s circumstances (such as moving away or passing away), or issues with the property itself (such as structural problems or environmental hazards).
OKLAHOMA STATE
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy