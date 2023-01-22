ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?

By Alix Martichoux
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssgJx_0kNSPmCL00

(NEXSTAR) – The long reign of La Niña may soon be over. According to the latest outlook released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, there’s an 82% chance that by springtime – sometime between March and May – La Niña will have faded away.

In the spring, La Niña is most likely to be replaced by conditions meteorologists refer to as “ENSO neutral,” which is when neither La Niña nor El Niño is present.

Looking further down the forecast into late summer and early fall and there are signs of something we haven’t seen in years: the return of El Niño.

Avian flu confirmed in three grizzly bears euthanized in Montana

By the August through October timeframe, there’s about a 50% chance El Niño will take hold. Of course, that means there’s also about a 50% chance it won’t.

NOAA issues an “El Niño watch” when El Niño is possible within the next six months, explained Michelle L’Heureux, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center, and so far, no watch has been issued. The team that monitors ENSO patterns is waiting a bit to see if the probabilities firm up, she said.

“We really do want to see more metrics in support of it before saying El Niño is possible and that we should be alert to it,” L’Heureux said. “But with that said, those probabilities are not nothing. They’re certainly something to keep an eye on and we will.”

These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds

Both La Niña and El Niño usually grow strongest in the winter. A strong El Niño winter, if it were to develop, would be the inverse of what we’ve seen the last three years and would likely mean a cold, wet winter for California and the Southern U.S. El Niño usually means a warm, dry winter for the Pacific Northwest and Midwest.

In the near term, L’Heureux emphasized, La Niña is still with us. Its effect was apparent in the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for February released on Thursday.

For the southern half of the U.S., meteorologists predict a February that is warmer and drier than average – as is typical with La Niña winters. In northern states, it’s the opposite: A colder and wetter February is expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hfoM_0kNSPmCL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2Xwc_0kNSPmCL00

If El Niño were to develop later this year, it’s not yet clear how long it would last. It would be a big change from the dominance of La Niña, which has been present practically uninterrupted since the summer of 2020.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Weather impact: School districts, government, military with delayed starts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Feds seize over quarter-million dollars at a border bridge in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An estimated $274,000 in U.S. cash was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Customs and Border Protection’s Customs officers were inspecting a 2016 GMC for a routine outbound inspection Jan. 20, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and referred the vehicle to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

PD: Man shot, robbed in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a shooting after midnight on Wednesday near Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A Mendoza. The El Paso Sheriff’s Office Patrol units responded to the desert area near 2300 Tierra Del Monte in reference to a shooting which was stemmed from an aggravated robbery, according to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Water restored after sinkhole swallows car in South-Central El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Water tells KTSM that a device used to hold two segments of a pipeline failed, causing the pavement to break. EP Water also adds that 30 customers were affected, and water service has since been restored. Temporary pavement is expected to be placed this week and the street is expected to open […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Long-time Canutillo assistant Fiacro Ramirez hired at Del Rio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Long-time Canutillo defensive coordinator Fiacro Ramirez was hired as the head football coach at Del Rio High School on Tuesday morning. Ramirez is a graduate of Del Rio High and a native of the area. He has been at Canutillo as the defensive coordinator for the past 21 years and […]
DEL RIO, TX
KTSM

The mental health impact of mass shootings

At least 39 mass shootings have taken place in the country since the beginning of the year as of Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which at least four people are shot, not counting the shooter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTSM

Asylum-seekers sue feds over ICE data leak

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Twenty-one migrants are suing the federal government for accidentally posting their private information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) website. The five-hour leak last November exposed the names, nationalities, location and other personal information of more than 6,000 migrants held in detention facilities nationwide. ICE said the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County moves forward with effort to spur space industry in West Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Commissioners Court earlier this month approved the legal documents that will allow it to form a spaceport development corporation in West Texas. The spaceport development corporation is expected to further synergize the aerospace research, manufacturing and space flight activity that is fast becoming an economic hallmark of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy