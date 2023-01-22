ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Tyla

Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately

A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
Apartment Therapy

These 3D Printed Tiny Houses Are Made Using Recycled Plastic

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
The Daily South

How To Store Lettuce So It Stays Crisp

A staple for salads and garnishes, lettuce is delicate: You might pull a head from the fridge only to find it limp, slimy, brown, or just plain past its prime. Here’s our guide to how to store lettuce so it stays crisp in the fridge for as long as possible.
Builder

House Plan of the Week: Simple One-Story Design

Think simple with a twist for house plans in 2023. Here's a great example (see more details at Houseplans.com). The exterior shows off a fun, asymmetrical entryway and fresh-feeling brick. Vertical siding adds a bit of farmhouse flair. Inside, the 1,818-square-foot floor plan keeps things simple and open. An office...
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Under Your Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher

Out of all the rooms in your home, the kitchen sees the most action. It's where you prepare dishes ahead of get-togethers and turn cherished recipes into meals the whole family loves. With all of the cooking, baking, and entertaining that goes on in this space, it's bound to get a little messy over time—even in places you'd least expect. Take underneath your major kitchen appliances, for example. Your stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher see all kinds of spills and stains, since they're where you most commonly handle food. It makes sense that crumbs would get lodged underneath each of these appliances every now and then.
BHG

How to Load a Dishwasher, the Correct Way

A dishwasher is one of the most time-saving appliances in your kitchen, especially if you have a large family or a knack for entertaining. But are you using it correctly? Piling dirty dishes into the appliance straight from the table can be a recipe for disaster. Not only can the machine malfunction, but water spots and grime might make an appearance on dishes and cutlery.
GreenMatters

Zero-Waste Laundry Detergent Sheets for a Sustainable Clothing Wash

When it comes to using non-toxic and eco-friendly laundry detergent, there are so many options to consider, from the more traditional powder and liquid, to the more modern pods and tabs that dissolve in the machine. But one of the most innovative solutions is laundry detergent sheets. Article continues below...
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Wood Kitchen Cabinets, Which Can Harbor Dust and Grease From Frequent Cooking

Your cabinets are the backdrop of your kitchen, so you want to keep them in pristine condition. But everything from splattered grease on the doors to stray crumbs on the shelves can make these nooks (and their façades) a hub for built-up grime. As these substances accumulate every time you cook, regularly cleaning your kitchen cabinets is a must. If yours are made from or finished with wood, you'll want to be extra diligent about how you clean and dry them so you don't ruin the material.
icytales.com

How to Organize Kitchen Cabinets: 4 Easy Steps

Knowing how to organize kitchen cabinets is very essential for keeping kitchen items in an order. It also helps to prolong the shelf life of food items and makes kitchen essentials easily accessible to use. The kitchen is unarguably the busiest space in a house, so it is somewhat difficult...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

How to Make Fabric Covered Letters

Let’s make pretty fabric covered letters to hang on the wall!. Decorate your walls with our fabric covered letters craft. Make one letter, or make a word, it’s up to you. This is a fun craft for all ages. These fabric covered letters are so easy to make....
Family Handyman

A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning

I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
Taste Of Home

The 6 Best Steam Mops of 2023

The best steam mop will not only clean your floors but sanitize them as well. Choose one of our favorites to get rid of 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria and make your grout look like new!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy