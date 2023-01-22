Read full article on original website
50 is the new 30
3d ago
good work cops & the witnesses. politicians aren't what makes America great , it's the ones that put lives on the line that do.
Reply
3
Related
kpq.com
$3 Million Bail For Badger Mountain Rd Murder Suspect
Update: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:22 p.m. Douglas County Superior Court officially charged Dalton Scott Potter with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, and malicious mischief. A no-contact order was issued to Potter, prohibiting contact between him and the witness party. Potter...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
IFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million dollars. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the two...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
kpq.com
First Degree Assault Charge Against Suspected Highway Shooter And Arsonist
A Soap Lake man is charged with first degree assault in connection with a shooting Monday between Ephrata and Soap Lake. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Highway 28, pulled up alongside another vehicle. "After the Volkswagen went past the...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
kpq.com
5 Horses Found Dead in Okanogan County
Five horses were found dead in northern Okanogan County Sunday. On Jan. 20, Okanogan County deputies responded to a complaint of animal abuse where they later discovered three dead horses. Deputies were initially in contact with the owner, Jennyfer Taylor, but she stopped responding shortly afterwards. Fish and Wildlife Officers...
kpq.com
Detective Say Father and Daughter Witnessed Badger Mountain Shooting
Detectives say a father and daughter saw the man accused of murdering a woman on Badger Mountain Road Saturday perform the act, and then shoot at them. Court documents filed Monday by Douglas County Sheriff's Detectives say the man and daughter watched from a pickup truck while 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter shot and killed 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell.
FOX 11 and 41
Longtime RPD officer fondly remembered
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover. Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor. Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover’s life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that...
kpq.com
Emphasis Patrols for Catalytic Converter Theft Paying Off in Moses Lake
Citizens in Grant County's most populated city can chalk up another arrest for catalytic converter theft by the Moses Lake Police Department. The agency's latest bust occurred on Monday at around 9 p.m. at a car dealership on South Frontage Road where officers initially observed a man behaving suspiciously. "They...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening. The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick. Deputies say the shooting was a...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
Video released of flaming car in downtown Kennewick. It was arson
The owner had parked the car near his home.
kpq.com
Ten-Time Felon Out On Bail Allegedly Steals Car, Flees from Police
A man is in jail after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing from officers in Moses Lake. Police were called to a residence on Curry Drive just before 7 a.m. on Sunday after a resident reported that he had left his car running to warm it up and had it stolen.
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
ifiberone.com
10-time convicted felon arrested after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 10-time convicted felon is back in jail after police say he stole a running vehicle and fled from law enforcement Sunday morning in Moses Lake. Valentine D. Gomez, 34, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, hit-and-run and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
KEPR
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police need help looking for a man caught stealing from Target off Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police ask for help from the community to identify this man after he was caught stealing from the Target off Columbia Center Blvd. KPD says the man and a woman acting as a getaway driver could be involved in the case. On Friday, Kennewick Police...
kpq.com
Chelan County Coroner Reports Surge in Fentanyl Deaths
Chelan County is dealing with a surge Fentanyl in overdose deaths. County Coroner Wayne Harris reports the deaths from the drug rose from six in 2021 to 20 last year. He says users are often not aware that they're ingesting Fentanyl, which is costing them their lives. "Fentanyl, being a...
Comments / 3