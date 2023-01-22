Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
The Biggest Challenge Manchester City Face in Quest for League Title
Arsenal have been the biggest shock of the season so far. The players alongside their manager Mikel Arteta have surprised even themselves with their performance this season. But that is not the biggest challenge Manchester City face in their quest to retain the title. The team made a strong start...
SB Nation
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert opens the scoring for Chelsea against Tottenham, 1-0!
Chelsea are in front! Erin Cuthbert takes the free throw to Guro Reiten, and the Norwegian makes it into a one-two with the Scot. Erin’s strike is then deflected towards Tottenham’s goal for our first score of the night. 1-0 to the Blues!
SB Nation
Bristol City Women v Manchester City Women: League Cup Preview, News and Prediction
Holders Manchester City face Bristol City on Wednesday as they continue their quest for a second successive League Cup. The blues have won the competition four times to date and beat Chelsea 3-1 in the final last year to secure Gareth Taylor’s second major trophy as City boss. Both teams topped their individual groups, with the blues winning all four of their fixtures and Bristol City sneaking through after three teams all finished on the same number of points.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.
SB Nation
Jarell Quansah Leaves On Loan While Balagizi, O’Rourke, and Ojrzynski Recalled
While most of the attention has been paid to the Liverpool senior team and their pursuit (or lack thereof) of a midfielder, there have been quite a few comings and goings from the Liverpool Academy. On the outgoing side, talented center back Jarell Quansah has been sent on loan to...
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Just a little over 10 years ago, Nathan Jones was still playing professional football at Yeovil Town. He spent seven years there after spending more than five with Brighton & Hove Albion. Interestingly enough, he never had a thing to do with Southampton. Nathan Jones is, of course, the current...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby great finish doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
Kirby enters, Kirby scores! Fran comes from the bench to play in place of Jelena Cankovic and with help of a Lauren James cross from the right flank, she slots a nice finish into the back of Tottenham’s net.
SB Nation
Official: Manchester City Sign Maximo Perrone
Manchester City have completed the signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield. The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Etihad Stadium on a five-and-half year deal. A really good deal and reportedly only £8M. A great signing for an ‘8’ who can shoot and defend as well as press really...
SB Nation
Rhys Williams Returns to Liverpool From Loan
Rhys Williams has returned from being on loan at Blackpool. The defender has played there for the first half of the season. While playing for the Championship side, Williams made 17 appearances at center-back. During the 2020-21 season when Liverpool’s defense was decimated by injuries, Williams made 19 appearances for...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation
It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
SB Nation
Boring, Boring Chelsea: The Predictable Tedium of Chelsea’s Attack
Maybe it was a dull, long-winded professor. You know, some nerd in a novelty tie who made Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off seem like a man who’d just chugged six Red Bulls? The kind of man whose pulse can only be set racing by the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “There Are Still A Lot of Games To Play”
With a 0-0 draw against a similarly floundering Chelsea side, Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League. And while a single point is definitely better than things could have been given the season we’ve been having, it wasn’t exactly a thrilling performance to celebrate Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game. The boss has had enough to say about our recent poor losses, so a poor draw is at least a bit of a change in the routine:
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Recall Williams, Consider Phillips Sale
Nat Phillips’ role in Liverpool’s late push to achieve Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 season earned the now 25-year-old centre half the status of cult hero at Anfield and raised the player’s stock in the game considerably. However, that raised status has perhaps made things difficult...
SB Nation
Newcastle ‘retain strong interest’ in Hakim Ziyech but are prioritizing Anthony Gordon — report
Chelsea almost spent a rather silly amount on Everton youngster Anthony Gordon in the summer — even by our rather silly amounts of spending standards — but the 21-year-old ended up staying despite our best attempts. Safe to say that neither his nor our season have gone the...
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City Defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to keep pace in the Premier League title race at the weekend. Erling Haaland moved two goals clear of last year’s Golden Boot-winning total of 23. Here’s a look at what storylines are trending after the win at the Etihad. 3 Up.
SB Nation
Tuesday January 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme
Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal
God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
SB Nation
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 324: Off To Old Trafford
Reading FC head to Manchester United in the FA Cup off the back of a 4-0 struggle at Stoke. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas reviewing the defeat, answering your Mailbag questions, running through the club Newsbites and a Big Match Preview for Old Trafford.
Comments / 0