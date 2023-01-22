Woman Creates Stunning $2K Boucle Headboard Dupe for Less Than $100

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have you ever looked at your bedroom, especially your bed, and just thought that there was something missing? I know I have… And for the longest time I didn’t realize what it was, until a friend pointed out that I didn’t have a headboard and that, to her, it made my bed look a bit ‘naked’. So, obviously, I needed to get a headboard !



Or, like TikTok creator Makenna Alyse , I could go ahead and dupe a super expensive version of a headboard and make my room look truly amazing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, if you are anything like me and you want a really cool-looking headboard without putting too much effort, time, or money into it then you are for sure going to want to follow this video. Makenna is able to dupe an over two-thousand dollar boucle headboard from Amethyst’s Home, for less than a hundred bucks.

She starts by making a drawing of what she wants, which in my opinion, is a super important step. It means you won’t be getting too much of anything, be it fabric or board, and you can make sure that whatever you are making will look like you want it to. Take careful measurements of your bed, and draw out your vision (with correct sizing), before heading to your local hardware store to grab some plywood.

Luckily Makenna does have a bit of a super power in a dad who already knows what he’s doing and has quite a few power tools, but most of us can muddy by if we have to. Together they measure the wood and cut it, including the arch, to size, before Makenna measures and cuts, then glues down, two layers of foam to create the padded backing.

Quilt batting gets nail-gunned into the back of the wood, before the same thing is done with Makenna’s chosen fabric. You’ll just want to make sure everything is pulled tight and that the corners are well done so you don’t have any lumps and bumps. You can also add a black backing to the very back edge, just to hide your seams and the wood as well.

Follow all that up by attaching it to your bed, and voila! The perfect headboard for any bed!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.