Washington, DC

Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Trade

As trade season kicks into gear in the NBA, teams are looking to move pieces to try and better position themselves for the rest of the season with one team, the Los Angeles Lakers, making a significant move after they had been searching around for trade partners for much of the season and even stretching back into the preseason.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Knicks-Magic Trade Features Derrick Rose

Every rebuilding NBA team needs its veterans. Of course, they don’t just need any veterans. They need the right ones. A veteran sulking because the team isn’t winning games, or because they aren’t playing, can be a negative influence on a locker room. Instead, teams need veterans...
NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team

Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on... The post Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

