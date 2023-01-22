Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Trade
As trade season kicks into gear in the NBA, teams are looking to move pieces to try and better position themselves for the rest of the season with one team, the Los Angeles Lakers, making a significant move after they had been searching around for trade partners for much of the season and even stretching back into the preseason.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
"Very good for the Lakers” - Draymond Green hails Los Angeles Lakers for acquiring Rui Hachimura amid playoff quest
Draymond Green gets vocal on how Rui Hachimura could be a great asset for the LA Lakers after landing at his dream destination.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
NBA trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. sends Lakers fans into a frenzy on Twitter
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the NBA trade rumors are growing with every passing day. The Los Angeles Lakers were the first team to cash in on the trade rumors, trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. This could be the...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
qcnews.com
He Was the 31st pick in the NBA Draft and a Millionaire. Two Years Later, He Walked.
Tyrell Terry had a spot on a promising Dallas team at 20. But life in the league was taking a toll on his mental health. Now he’s given up pro basketball and has no interest in ever going back. Tyrell Terry scored his first points on the NBA stage...
This Knicks-Magic Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every rebuilding NBA team needs its veterans. Of course, they don’t just need any veterans. They need the right ones. A veteran sulking because the team isn’t winning games, or because they aren’t playing, can be a negative influence on a locker room. Instead, teams need veterans...
“I didn’t get paid because I was that good. I got paid because of Steve Nash.” - Calvin Booth on getting a rich contract in 2001
Calvin Booth got a six-year, $34 million offer from the Seattle SuperSonics in 2001 even though he was just a glorified role player at the time.
Los Angeles Lakers Have Traded For Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have finalized a deal with the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura.
Miami Heat among NBA teams interested in swinging trade with New York Knicks
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching with the New York Knicks actively engaged in conversations with both buyers
sportszion.com
NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman
An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team
Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on... The post Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the entire National Basketball League with a 35-12 record and are currently on a nine-game win streak. They are four and a half games above the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire opens up about his conversations with Ime Udoka
Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire stays in regular contact with his good friend Ime Udoka, and opened up to the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach about their conversations.
The Washington Wizards turned down a three-team deal that would have sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks' chase of Jae Crowder continues as the trade deadline approaches.
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says that the players have a lot of say when it comes to playing or sitting out.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
Re-Drafting The 2017 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers And Los Angeles Lakers Would Make The Perfect Decision
In a re-draft of the 2017 NBA Draft class, Jayson Tatum would be the No. 1 overall pick; Donovan Mitchell would go second.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0