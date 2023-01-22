ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old charged with assaulting woman on Arlington trail; Police search for additional victims

ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington Police are looking for more victims who may have been groped on the city’s walking and biking trails in the last few months. Police charged a 17-year-old juvenile with assault and battery of a woman who was running on Arlington Boulevard Trail November 29. The woman said she was running when someone grabbed her back side and sprinted away.
