ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Athletes of the Week: Ryan Obiedzinski and Ellie Cantalupo

By Telina Cuppari
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ – Ryan Obiedzinski and Ellie Cantalupo have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week.

Ryan Obiedzinski is a junior at David Brearley High School and a point guard on the varsity basketball team. He has played basketball for five years and started on the varsity team his freshman year. Ryan has lettered in both football and basketball. He is the teams kicker on the varsity football team and the starting quarterback on the JV team. Ryan began football in first grade and played through the fourth grade before switching to soccer and basketball. Then he decided to go back to football his freshman year. Ryan’s real passion however is basketball and he practices every day no matter what he has planned. He traveled last summer with his AAU team The Firm to numerous US cities to play basketball tournaments. Ryan is also an honor roll student at Brearley. In his spare time he enjoys weight lifting being a great big brother to Jack and hanging out with his friends and his girlfriend Brianna.

Ellie Cantalupo is a sophomore and participates on the competitive cheerleading, winter and fall team. She has been doing competitive cheer since she was seven years old and joined the competition team when she first started at David Brearley. Ellie’s best memory in cheer she says is “ether all the bus rides and enjoying time with each team member or creating unbreakable bonds with my teammates who became my best friends.” Cheer is Ellie’s number one hobby “because between fall, winter, and competition everything overlaps, so I’m pretty busy with my time.” After she graduates from Brearley Ellie plans on going to college and hopefully in a warmer climate like Florida.

NOTE: The Athletes of the Week are chosen by David Brearley Middle High School Coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRPsk_0kNS4dXM00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Athlete Spotlight - Emma Zoubok

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Emma Zoubok is a senior captain on North Salem Basketball, along with Dana Connolly. On the varsity team since her freshman year, Zoubok endured some tough obstacles that included tearing her ACL as a sophomore. Nevertheless, she came back to earn All-League her junior year, and is looking stronger than ever in the Tigers’ turnaround season. Zoubok was also a captain and four-year player on the varsity soccer team (All-League as a senior), and has earned Goalkeeper and Player of the Year awards for her club team in Connecticut. She hopes to join lacrosse in the spring.  How old...
NORTH SALEM, NY
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Morristown Fell to Pope John; 62-9

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team fell to Pope John, 62-9, on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Colonials’s Ricardo Numlan won by forfeit at 150 pounds, and 285-pounder Aaron Andino took a 4-1 decision. Morristown dropped to 5-10 on the season.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Livingston and Summit Tie, 2-2

ROSELLE, NJ — Summit rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie Livingston in ice hockey, 2-2, on Tuesday. Livingston (7-4-3) took a 1-0 lead on a first-period goal by Anthony Cassese, who was assisted by Egor Tarasyuk and Brett Conklin. An unassisted goal in the second period by Ryan Zales increased the Lancer lead to 2-0, but Summit (7-3-6) came back with one goal in the second period and then the tying goal by Gus Chong in the third period. Justinas Sanders of Livingston finished with 27 saves.  
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Ghosts and Kennedy Knights Earn Victories on Court, Paterson Charter Takes Losses

PATERSON, NJ – The Paterson Eastside Ghosts traveled to Passaic County Tech on Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs in an important Big North matchup. The No. 17 Ghosts were able to outlast Passaic County Tech by a score of 64-55, including 23 points in the second quarter in what was a close game throughout.  The game featured senior guard Bryce Stokes putting up his fifth 20 point game this season as he dropped 21 points while adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Senior guard Preston Brown also added 19 points to the offense while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out four assists,...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Bayonne Tops Hudson Catholic, 51-43

BAYONNE, NJ -- Bayonne opened an eight-point lead by halftime and went on to a 51-43 boys basketball victory over Hudson Catholic on Tuesday. Patrick Sagna scored 15 points and dished out eight assists for the Bees, who led, 23-15, after two quarters. Rahmin Wright scored 14 points and Mike Cunningham collected 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bayonne. Alex Massung led Hudson Catholic (7-8) with 11 points.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

One More Time? Potential Chatham-Montville Girls Basketball Rubber Match Could Come in County Tourney after Mustangs 52-48 Wn

CHATHAM, NJ -- When the seeds for the 2023 Morris County Tournament came out last weekend, Montville was No. 2 and Chatham was No. 3, setting up a possible matchup in the semifinal round of the MCT. After Montville's 52-48 girls basketball win on Wednesday night, the teams have split two games with the wins coming on the opposing team's home court. A possible rubber matchup would come on a neutral site - the County College of Morris. "If all goes well, we could see them in the semifinals again," Chatham coach Joe Gaba said.  "It's a rivalry game." If that third matchup materializes,...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verona High School Honors Students of the Month for January

VERONA, NJ -- Four scholars were cited as the Students of the Month for January by Verona High School. Leila Brolly, Megan Wynne, Mason Rossi and Sienna Griffin received the honor. Students are selected from nominations made by Verona High School teachers. The Student of the Month program began in the 2015-'16 schoolyear.  
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Win Small School Title at Bergen Relays

NEW YORK, NY – The Hasbrouck Heights girls track team captured first place in the small school division (Group 1 & 2) of the Bergen County Relays held at the 168th Street Armory on Monday evening.  The Lady Aviators, with 83 points, finished ahead of second place Ramsey (73 points) and Mahwah (53 points) to capture the crown. As always, the Lady Aviators strength came in picking up points in every event. Elliott Eddy and Meghan Stellhorn finished 1-2 in the shot put individually, while Gaea DePass captured the triple jump, while Alexandra Samperi finished second in the long jump. DePass also...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth DBMS/HS PTO Super Bowl Party Raffle

KENILWORTH, NJ - The David Brearley Middle School and High School PTO is holding a Super Bowl Party Raffle as a fundraiser to support the David Brearley PTO. At $20 per chance, one winner will be selected to receive a catered party for 15-10 people in addition the grand prize winner will receive a 43" Smart TV for extra game day coverage. The first runner-up will receive a $100 gift card. The party package will be delivered to your door and here is what you will receive: Football themed decorations & paper goods (including cups, plates, napkins & utensils) (2) cases of soda: diet & regular (1) case of water Snacks including chips, dip, etc. Hot & cold food; pizza, wings, sandwiches, etc. 3 dessert items   Participants must live within a 5-mile radius of Kenilworth for curbside delivery on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12.  The winners will be drawn on Thursday, Feb 9, at the 7 pm Live PTO meeting.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling Recap: The Phillipsburg Pit Re-Opened for Hanover Park and Lived Up to the Hype

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT.   The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT.   The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Fair Lawn’s 12-Game Winning Streak Snapped By Lakeland

FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Fair Lawn Cutters (12-2) were defeated by the Lakeland Lancers (7-8) 57-50 on Tuesday, January 24. The loss snapped Fair Lawn’s 12-game winning streak. Junior Jianni Moran finished with 16 points and 8 assists in the loss.  Senior Aadil Yousuf finished as Fair Lawn’s second-leading scorer with 10 points and 8 rebounds.  Senior Brandon Barker was in foul trouble and fouled out early on in the fourth quarter with 7 points.  Fair Lawn had a hard time finding any rhythm on offense, and it led to a rough shooting night.  The Cutters struggled to execute their half-court offense against Lakeland’s zone defense.  They tallied 12 steals but failed to turn them into fast break points.  Fair Lawn will turn their attention to the Bergen County Tournament and a first round matchup with Rutherford at home on Thursday, January 26 with tip-off set for 5 p.m. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Four Starters Score in Double Figures as Chatham Boys Basketball Extends Win Streak to 12 with 62-51 Decision at Montville

MONTVILLE, NJ -- Senior Ryan Leskauskas scored 17 points to pace four starters in double figures for Chatham in its 12th straight boys basketball win, 62-51, vs. Montville on Wednesday night. Chatham (13-2) received 15 points apiece from senior starters Tim Platek and Nick Cutlip, and 10 more from senior Danny Morton. COUGAR NOTES: Chatham plays host to Madison (11-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Dodgers are coached by Chatham High alumnus Joe Reel, who played at CHS for current Cougar coach Todd Ervin ... Cougar senior Ryan Leskauskas needs to make five more 3-pointers to reach 100 made in his career ... Madison won its sixth straight on Wednesday, 74-49, vs. Parsippany Hills with Jackson Maloney's 19 points leading four players in double figures for the Dodgers.
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fordham's Big Second Half Leads to Victory Over SBU

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY — For the first time since 2013, the Fordham Rams took down St. Bonaventure. Prior to Wednesday's 79-68 loss, the Bonnies were 11-0 in their last 11 tries against the Rams. "Give Fordham the credit. They played hard consistently," St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said. "We missed layups; we didn't play our best basketball. Fordham knocked us back on our heels." It was a back-and-forth game in the first half with the Bonnies holding a 2-point advantage at the halftime break after a hectic and fast-paced first 20 minutes. In the second half, it was all Fordham. The Rams outscored St. Bonaventure...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
TAPinto.net

American Dream Rewards College Achieve Students for Academic Success

PATERSON, NJ - American Dream is gifting each of the 1,500 students at College Achieve Paterson Charter School (CAPS Paterson) a $50 American Dream attraction ticket to reward them for outstanding results on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), the state standardized test. CAPS Paterson students improved at every grade level in reading, math and written expression. “We are so grateful to American Dream for wanting to bring a smile to our scholars’ faces by generously recognizing their hard work. Our scholars have proven time and again that if you set high standards and provide a robust curriculum and resources, all students can and...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Six Morristown Area Students Make College Dean's Lists

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Colleges continue to announce fall semester Dean’s Lists that include students from the Morristown area. Emma Haberman and Jacob Hart have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Vermont. To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Lily Wynne, Christina Kennedy, Evie Mitchell and Rosamaria Mauro were named to The University of Scranton's Fall Dean's List. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean's List.    Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Food Distribution for Madison Residents; Jan 26 and 27

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday January 26  from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday January 27 in Parsippany, 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral

LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy