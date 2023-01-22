Athletes of the Week: Ryan Obiedzinski and Ellie Cantalupo

KENILWORTH, NJ – Ryan Obiedzinski and Ellie Cantalupo have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week.

Ryan Obiedzinski is a junior at David Brearley High School and a point guard on the varsity basketball team. He has played basketball for five years and started on the varsity team his freshman year. Ryan has lettered in both football and basketball. He is the teams kicker on the varsity football team and the starting quarterback on the JV team. Ryan began football in first grade and played through the fourth grade before switching to soccer and basketball. Then he decided to go back to football his freshman year. Ryan’s real passion however is basketball and he practices every day no matter what he has planned. He traveled last summer with his AAU team The Firm to numerous US cities to play basketball tournaments. Ryan is also an honor roll student at Brearley. In his spare time he enjoys weight lifting being a great big brother to Jack and hanging out with his friends and his girlfriend Brianna.

Ellie Cantalupo is a sophomore and participates on the competitive cheerleading, winter and fall team. She has been doing competitive cheer since she was seven years old and joined the competition team when she first started at David Brearley. Ellie’s best memory in cheer she says is “ether all the bus rides and enjoying time with each team member or creating unbreakable bonds with my teammates who became my best friends.” Cheer is Ellie’s number one hobby “because between fall, winter, and competition everything overlaps, so I’m pretty busy with my time.” After she graduates from Brearley Ellie plans on going to college and hopefully in a warmer climate like Florida.

NOTE: The Athletes of the Week are chosen by David Brearley Middle High School Coaches.



