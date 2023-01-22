ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Thind's Thoughts: MSU hires Diron Reynolds as DL coach

On Wednesday, Michigan State's football program announced the hiring of new defensive line coach Diron Reynolds. Per sources, Reynolds had been the front-runner for most of the interview process. The former Stanford DL coach spent the previous seven seasons in Palo Alto before accepting this offer to join Mel Tucker's 2023 staff.
EAST LANSING, MI
BREAKING: Michigan lands Ohio DL Ted Hammond

Cincinnati St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond has given a commitment to Michigan. This comes following a Junior Day visit with the Wolverines over the weekend. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Hammond is a top ten recruit in the state of Ohio per 247Sports and a Top 25 defensive lineman nationally. He chooses the Wolverines over offers from Iowa, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Washington, Kentucky and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Amorion Walker ready to ‘show the world what I can do’ with Michigan football in 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amorion Walker has quickly emerged as one of the more intriguing young players on the Michigan football team. The Ponchatoula, La., product arrived in Ann Arbor last winter as a work in progress, carrying just 170 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame. But he earned immediate playing time anyway, seeing action in six games and splitting time between offense, defense and special teams in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan football: Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore should be Wolverines' next OC, Devin Gardner says

Despite another successful season on the field that ended in a second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss recently after administration had placed him on leave amid an investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department. Thus, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need to fill a key role on their staff — Weiss also coached quarterbacks. Former Michigan star Devin Gardner said during an interview on 247Sports' "College Football Today" podcast that Harbaugh should promote co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to the full-OC role.
ANN ARBOR, MI
