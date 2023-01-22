"I think Nadal has been doing a great job of that in the last four or five years": McEnroe believes Murray needs to shorten points for longevity

Read full article on original website
Evert continues to cast doubt over Australian Open scheduling after late Azarenka finish
Chris Evert continued to question the way Australian Open schedules its matches as another match (Azarenka v Zhu) finished late when it didn't need to. Many in the tennis community came out against the scheduling at the Australian Open and other events which makes players start their matches late. On the off chance that the match goes the full distance, things can get pretty out of hand. Murray finished his match against Kokkinakis at around 04:00 in the morning with another match recently finishing after midnight as well.
"She’s got herself in a place where it’s intimidating how strong mentally she is": McEnroe picks Pegula for Australian Open glory
John McEnroe thinks it's time for Jessica Pegula to win a grand slam, calling her mentality 'rock solid' as she keeps winning at the start of the year. Pegula has looked like the most consistent tennis player with Swiatek last year and it's starting to look that way this year too. The American was picked by John McEnroe for Australian Open glory after the most recent developments in the draw. Her main strength according to McEnroe is her attitude which is not easily shaken:
Taylor Fritz defends Novak Djokovic but maintains some players ‘stretch the severity of injuries’
Taylor Fritz has backed Novak Djokovic after critics accused the Serbian of “faking” his hamstring injury but the American maintains some players “stretch the severity of injuries.”The nine-time Australian Open champion reacted angrily to doubts surrounding his left hamstring, which has proven an obstacle throughout the tournament in Melbourne. Djokovic has been seen nursing the problem area, while also taking medical timeouts during his second and third-round matches.A more ruthless display against Alex De Minaur in the fourth round, dropping just five games, saw the Serbian media ask him about those sceptical about the severity of his injury.Djokovic said:...
Kyrgios shows fearless attitude: "I don't fear any tennis player, Beaten them all pretty much"
Nick Kyrgios doesn't fear any tennis player due to the simple fact that's he's played and defeated the majority of them as he revealed in a recent A and A. Kyrgios is not playing tennis at the moment due to a knee injury but when he is playing he's a crowd magnet and a pretty strong player. He proved it last year with some incredible results overall. He's always had that talent and over the years he earned some huge wins over some incredible players.
"If you ask me if I see Rafa playing at 40, the answer is no": Becker on Nadal's future after Australian Open
Boris Becker doesn't think Rafael Nadal will be playing at age forty after he observed him play at the 2023 Australian Open which ended with an injury. It was the 3rd grand slam in a row that Nadal finished with an injury and it's becoming clearer and clearer that he won't be able to keep up playing like this for much longer. Boris Becker seems to agree as he doesn't think Nadal will be playing at 40. He's 36 now so that's not a shocking stance to have but he did add that his tennis days are 'numbered':
Pam Shriver wants to end tennis coaches sleeping with players: ‘Can’t happen’
Pam Shriver wants to prevent young tennis players from going through what she did. Last year, Shriver revealed that she had a “damaging” intimate relationship with her former coach, Don Candy, who died in 2020. The relationship allegedly began when she was 17 and he was 50. Now, Shriver — who won eight majors in singles competition between 1978 and 1988 — is a coach for Croatian player Donna Vekic, and is speaking out against the “acceptance” of players in relationships with their coaches. “Having seen so many generations of women players struggle with the same thing, I really want women players...
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
VIDEO: Federer enjoys first trip to ski slopes in 15 years after retirement
Roger Federer finally got back to skiing after not doing the activity for 15 years and he's happy that he's able to do such things because that was his goal after retiring from tennis. Federer's main goal in retiring is to preserve himself in order to enjoy life and other...
"He showed in 2022 what he thinks about me" - Djokovic reacts to De Minaur comments
When Novak Djokovic fought the fight to play at the Australian Open last year, Alex de Minaur wasn't one of the players supporting him. Last year, Djokovic's participation was one of the main talking points, and while some supported his stance, others focused more on tennis and one of those was also De Minaur. Back then, the Australian said that the situation “taken a lot of spotlight away from us competitors”, as he added:
“There's not just top 20 tough opponents, there's like 150”: Pliskova not shocked by shock upsets at Australian Open
Karolina Pliskova secured a quarter-final at the Austrlaian Open and after her win, she admitted that there are many tough challenges on the WTA tour, not just top players. WTA events traditionally feature many upsets and this year's Australian Open wasn't any different. It's not something tennis fans are surprised by and neither is Karolina Pliskova. The Czech player spoke about the parity of the WTA Tour after booking a spot in the quarter-final. According to her, there are many tough opponents:
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
VIDEO: Ostapenko asked for opinion on line-calling system with usual brutally honest fashion, makes umpire James Keothavong laugh
Jelena Ostapenko made everyone laugh after beating Coco Gauff when she jokingly said that she doesn't believe in the line calling system. Ostapenko can be seen often looking at her box asking her coach whether the ball was in or not. She was asked about that and whether she believes that the system works and she was quite open saying:
Tsitsipas open on struggles making friends on ATP Tour: “I just don’t feel like I relate to a lot of them”
Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he doesn't have many friends on the Tennis Tour as he struggles to relate to a lot of them but he would love to change that. Tsitsipas has shown over the years that he has quite a big personality. From the way, he approaches things to his interests which are many. The Greek player was featured in a GQ list of tennis players most likely to take over in the future and in the interview, he opened up about friendships on Tour.
"Life is too short": Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon to overturn ban for Russian and Belarusian players
Billie Jean King wants to see the ban on Russian and Belarussian players lifted in order for them to return to the competition this year. The former player has voiced her opinion on many things over the years and she's never shied away from tackling a controversial issue as well. Despite getting approval from most Ukrainian players, the vast majority of other players opposed the ban on their Russian and Belarussian colleagues.
Djokovic sends ominous message to rivals after Rublev win: "I know everyone is watching"
Novak Djokovic added another player to his list at the Australian Open and send a warning to every other player as he prepares to lift the historic 10th. Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable at the Australian Open as he prepares to win his 10th trophy at the event which would be historic. He looks really strong at the moment no player really gave him any problems. Looking at the draw, it's unlikely any will seriously challenge him and he knows that too.
"Definitely I'm not happy about that. I shouldn't have done it" - Tsitsipas expresses remorse after almost hitting ball kid at Australian Open
World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his regret after nearly hitting a ball kid during his quarterfinal match at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open. Tsitsipas advanced to his fourth Australian Open semifinal on Tuesday, January 24. The Greek proved too strong for unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka at Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3 7-6(2) 6-4.
“It felt like he was on another level to mine”: De Minaur resigned after Djokovic defeat, believes he will take Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic swept the local Alex de Minaur in three sets, conceding just 5 games in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Australian had passed the first three rounds of the first major of the Year without too many problems, who defeated him calmly to get into the last-8, but the former world No. 1 was too much challenge for the 22nd seed.
“There’s going to be an American in the semis for sure”: Tommy Paul ‘excited’ about all-American match-up with Shelton in Australian Open Quarter-Finals
Tommy Paul has had an excellent tournament at the Australian Open and will face young Ben Shelton in the Quarter-Finals. Paul has already beaten some of the best players of the world in Melbourne, including his compatriot Jenson Brooksby and Spaniards Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Roberto Bautista Agut. After overcoming the fourth round against the 24th seed Bautista Agut in four sets, the 25-year-old said:
