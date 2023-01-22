"I think Nadal has been doing a great job of that in the last four or five years": McEnroe believes Murray needs to shorten points for longevity

Boris Becker doesn't think Rafael Nadal will be playing at age forty after he observed him play at the 2023 Australian Open which ended with an injury. It was the 3rd grand slam in a row that Nadal finished with an injury and it's becoming clearer and clearer that he won't be able to keep up playing like this for much longer. Boris Becker seems to agree as he doesn't think Nadal will be playing at 40. He's 36 now so that's not a shocking stance to have but he did add that his tennis days are 'numbered':

