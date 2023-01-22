Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Controversy as Australian Open security attempts to confiscate Serbian flag, confusing it with Russian flag
Before Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur played yesterday at the Australian Open, there was controversy as Serbian fans saw their flags confused with Russian ones that are banned from this tournament. The security opened a booklet illustrated with the flags in question and compared it to that of the...
tennisuptodate.com
Azerbaijan Tennis Federation condemn and demand action against Khachanov amid messages of 'provocation'
The tennis federation of Azerbaijan demandes action against Karen Khachanov for what they consider a 'provocation' due to Khachanov showing support to a region of the country that has independence ambitions. Karen Khachanov is part Armenian with his father being born and raised in his country. While he represents his...
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
tennisuptodate.com
“It felt like he was on another level to mine”: De Minaur resigned after Djokovic defeat, believes he will take Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic swept the local Alex de Minaur in three sets, conceding just 5 games in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Australian had passed the first three rounds of the first major of the Year without too many problems, who defeated him calmly to get into the last-8, but the former world No. 1 was too much challenge for the 22nd seed.
tennisuptodate.com
Rublev honest on facing Djokovic next at Australian Open: "No one wants to face Novak"
Andrey Rublev is not keen on facing Novak Djokovic as he explained that no player really wants to face him, especially not at the Australian Open. Djokovic is confidently marching towards his 10th Australian Open trophy and next up for him is Andrey Rublev. The Russian faced Djokovic three times so far and beat him in the Belgrade Open final. Rublev is not excited about having to try and do so again. Speaking after beating Rune, he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Super Shelton revelling in first time outside US in run to Australian Open Quarter-Finals: “I got on the plane with no expectations”
Ben Shelton entered the Australian Open with just one win away from his country, achieved a week earlier in Auckland. The 20-year-old had already acknowledged that he had never been outside his country, and now he added that the time difference and the distance made him not adapt well to the conditions:
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
tennisuptodate.com
"The French people have Roland Garros; the Brits have Wimbledon; the Americans have US Open": Tsitsipas sees Australian Open as home slam
Stefanos Tsitsipas declares the Australian Open his home slam as the huge Greek diaspora in the country heavily supports him each year when he's there. Tsitsipas always loved coming to Australia due to the country hosting a lot of people of Greek descent. A lot of them come to his matches and support him heavily which has helped him over the years. He staged a comeback against both Federer and Nadal from two sets down and he credits the fans as a huge part of that.
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open WTA Semi-final day Preview: Rybakina v Azarenka, Sabalenka v Linette
Two matches that will decide who will contest the WTA final of the Australian Open will be played on Thursday and we have the potential for some history happening. The first semi-final will feature Aryna Sabalenka take on Magda Linette. Both of these players have had incredible runs at this event but it's rather expected of Sabalenka. Linette surprised many but it's unlikely she'll get the job done once more. She will battle hard but Sabalenka has the tools and confidence to win the match. She also has experience having played in a couple of semi-finals before.
tennisuptodate.com
Controversy continues for Djokovic, handed bottle again with covert message during Rublev tie at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is again embroiled in controversy regarding a water bottle with a note being sent to the World No.1 by means of the bottle. Djokovic raised eyebrows for again having his 'magic potion' delivered to him on court. But it seems he is using a new rule to his advantage.
tennisuptodate.com
"Nobody questions other players’ injuries – only mine": Djokovic hits back after injury doubts swell with De Minaur win at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has received a myriad of criticism and doubt over the veracity of his injuries with the 21x Grand Slam champion able to continue with an injury which has been seen as close to putting him out of the tournament. Djokovic said that he has the proof that he...
tennisuptodate.com
"There is hope for America now!": McEnroe full of praise for Shelton and Paul after Australian Open run
John McEnroe was delighted to see fellow Americans put on a show in Australia declaring that there is hope for American tennis with the likes of Shelton and Paul. American tennis had a rough decade but they are slowly bouncing back with some new talents emerging. The likes of Fritz, Tiafoe and Paul are the older players among the new ones emerging with the likes of Shelton and Brooksby leading the younger generation. Either way, it's clear that American tennis is on the rise on both the ATP and WTA circuits and it makes McEnroe happy:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open Sud de France Entry List including Rune, Sinner, Coric, Dimitrov
The 2023 Open Open Sud de France in Montpellier has a pretty strong entry list featuring Rune, Sinner Coric and Dimitrov as it begins on February 6th and finished on February 12th. The ATP 250 event is a very popular event that usually draws a pretty strong field every year....
8 dead, including 6 Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan
Eight people are dead, including six Chinese nationals, after a ship sank in waters off the coast of Japan, a Chinese diplomat said Thursday. Japanese authorities are yet to confirm the toll given by the Chinese diplomat, telling AFP Thursday they could only say that nine remain missing and, of the 13 retrieved, two are dead.
tennisuptodate.com
“Even more on a net cord ball”: Mouratoglou left disappointed by Rune exit at Australian Open
Holger Rune was very unlucky in his match against Andrey Rublev failing to convert multiple chances to win the match and his coach was equally disappointed. Rune paired up with Patrick Mouratoglou after Simona Halep got suspended from the Tour and it's been a very successful cooperation since then. He played amazing tennis to finish the year, winning the Paris Masters and beating Novak Djokovic in the final. The start of the year was solid as well but his most recent match didn't end well.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas risks explusion from Australian Open after near mirror incident to Djokovic's US Open default
Stefanos Tsisipas nearly did something that cost Djokovic the US Open a few years ago and that's hitting somebody on the court with a tennis ball as he nearly avoids disqualification. A few years ago Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after hitting a court umpire with a tennis...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open Sud de France Prize Money with €562,815 on offer
Following the conclusion of the Australian Open, the ATP Tour will move to Europe, making a stop in Montpellier, France for the 2023 Open Sud de France. An ATP 250 event, the Open Sud de France will run from February 06-12, 2023. Defending champion Alexander Bublik will be hoping to repeat his feat from last year, when he defeated Alexander Zverev in a thrilling final. Although the German is not scheduled to compete, rising Danish star Holger Rune will be headline the event as the top seed.
Comments / 0