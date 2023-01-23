Baldwinsville school board to discuss proposed settlement involving Superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville school board is scheduled to discuss a proposed settlement during its regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday evening that, if approved, would result in the resignation of Superintendent Jason Thomson.

Under that proposed settlement, Thomson, who has been on paid administrative leave since his October 7 th arrest for drunk driving, would resign effective June 30th.

The settlement resolution, posted to the Baldwinsville School Board’s website, as part of Monday’s meeting agenda, says all disciplinary charges filed against Thomson by the school board in November would be dropped in exchange for his resignation.

Thomson was arrested and charged with DWI following a homecoming football game at Baker High School. He was crowd-surfing with students, who told school administrators they smelled alcohol on his breath.

According to the arrest report, obtained by NewsChannel 9, Thomson failed field sobriety tests on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices.

Thomson, who initially pleaded not guilty to the DWI charge, eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of DWAI (driving while ability impaired) during a court appearance in December. His license was also suspended for 90 days.

Also on Monday’s meeting agenda, the appointment of a new acting superintendent. Deputy Superintendent Joseph DeBarbieri, who has been serving as acting superintendent since Thomson was suspended in October, is expected to be replaced by former Holland-Patent Central Schools Superintendent, Kathleen Davis. According to a resolution listed as part of Monday’s meeting agenda, Davis would take over as acting superintendent on February 1st.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to board president, Jennifer Patruno, and other members of the Baldwinsville School Board for comment on the proposed settlement agreement with Thomson and the appointment of Kathleen Davis

