Frank
3d ago
Anyone who can't control their anger and kills someone with their bare hands should not be allowed to walk freely in n society. He is a danger to those around him. He needs to be locked up forever.
live5news.com
Police: Shoplifting suspect caused 2 crashes during chase
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A 23-year-old is facing charges after Goose Creek Police say he led them on a chase Tuesday. Justin Tyler Cash is being charged with shoplifting and several traffic offenses, according to police. An employee at a Walmart on Saint James Avenue called 911 at 5:08...
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
live5news.com
17-year-old injured in McClellanville shooting
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital. Deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.
Teen injured in Tuesday shooting near McClellanville
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in the McClellanville area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a location off Old Georgetown Road around 12:30 a.m. where they found the wounded teenager. “The deputies tended to his injuries until EMS arrived and […]
Affidavit: Man charged for shooting ex-girlfriend’s house on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after shooting into a Johns Island home Saturday, affidavits show. On January 21, a deputy responded to a Trucklands Road location following a report of a man firing a handgun at a home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as Justin […]
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
abcnews4.com
Driver facing multiple charges following police chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 23, authorities were conducting patrols around the Tanger Outlets when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with a window tint darker than the legal limit. One Police Officer attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver passed several places to yield, according...
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
live5news.com
Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the city of Beaufort are hoping the rise in popularity of security cameras can help them solve crimes. The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras. If a homeowner has...
live5news.com
New toxicology machine to benefit coroner’s office overdose practices
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than half a million dollars’ worth of federal grant money has been poured into the Lowcountry to fight the opioid epidemic. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has been awarded $625,212.00 in grant funds provided by the Lowcountry Healthcare Coalition through a grant from the Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response (ASPR).
2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner
First responders have recovered the bodies of two fishermen from Lake Moultrie, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The post 2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
abcnews4.com
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
3 accused of trying to steal ATM at South Carolina bank
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Police arrested three people Sunday after they allegedly hooked up chains and used crowbars and a stolen pickup to try to steal an ATM at a bank in Summerville, authorities said. Kerry Ancrum, Courtland Washington, and Deangelo Grant Dunmeyer have all been charged with safecracking, grand larceny, and possession of a […]
live5news.com
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they tried to steal an ATM in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to Synovus Bank at 616 N. Main St. for an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m., according to a release from the police department.
blufftontoday.com
Hardeeville man turns himself in after hit-and-run involving teen
A driver turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 17 in connection with a hit-and-run in Hardeeville that left a teenager in critical condition and now faces charges in connection with the incident, according to the Hardeeville Police Department. Christopher Wright, 47, of Hardeeville, turned himself in to police at...
abcnews4.com
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to school in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A student at the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is facing charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Zhyleke Johnson, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and carrying weapons...
