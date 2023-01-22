McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital. Deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO