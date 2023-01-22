French studio Pathé and film and TV financier and producer Logical Pictures have announced a three co-production and co-financing deal. The operation involving Logical Content Ventures, a new fund operated by Logical Pictures, will see Pathé open up the financing of its films to private investors for the first time in its history. The move comes in the wake of Pathé’s ambitious strategy to ratchet up involvement in bigger tentpole moves for theatrical distribution. The drive has seen it get behind potential French blockbusters such as the upcoming The Three Musketeers; Guillaume Canet’s long-awaited sequel Asterix & Obelix: the Middle Kingdom and...

34 MINUTES AGO