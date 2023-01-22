ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastien Ogier wins Monte Carlo rally for a record 9th time

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo rally for a record ninth time on Sunday, breaking the tie with countryman Sebastien Loeb.

The eight-time world champion Ogier powered his Toyota to victory over defending world champion Kalle Rovanperä of Finland (Toyota) and Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai).

The 39-year-old Ogier won nine of the 18 special stages — including the first five — for his 56th race win. He finished 18.8 seconds ahead of Rovanperä and 44.6 clear of Neuville.

Loeb, who turns 49 next month, became the oldest winner of a rally when he won Monte Carlo last year, after Ogier sustained a puncture near the end of the four-day race.

Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS

MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin didn't wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins. A day after securing record victory No. 83, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same course. And like how she did it a day earlier, Shiffrin led from start to finish, dominating the first run down the steep Erta course and then adding to her advantage in the second run. Shiffrin finished a massive 0.82 seconds ahead of two-time Olympic silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel and 1.19 ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector.
