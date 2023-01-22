Read full article on original website
Beachy22
3d ago
Hahahaha decriminalization of drugs reminds me of Clockwork Orange, a drugged out society becomes sheeple. Wake up , it's not working, go back to stiff prison sentences where the addicts can receive mandatory drug treatment. enough with the liberal bs
Reply
4
Stevie Smalls
2d ago
Yeah......no. The only way it "works" is if you enforce the mandatory inpatient treatment that was supposed to replace an arrest and conviction.
Reply
2
Related
WWEEK
Murmurs: Treasurer Pushes Back on Divestment Bill
TREASURER PUSHES BACK ON DIVESTMENT BILL: Three lawmakers, Reps. Khanh Pham (D-Portland) and Mark Gamba (D-Milwaukie) and Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland), are sponsoring legislation that would force the Oregon State Treasury to divest from certain fossil fuel investments. But State Treasurer Tobias Read pushed back against House Bill 2601 in a Jan. 18 letter to lawmakers, noting that the treasury’s job is to maximize returns for pensioners to whom the state’s $91 billion in investments belong. Read says dumping carbon stocks could weaken results and require larger contributions from government employers, reducing basic services. “Statutorily limiting the investment opportunities of the Oregon Public Employee Retirement Fund—no matter how well-intentioned—will lead to lower returns, higher employer rates, and a less robust retirement for thousands of Oregonians,” Read writes. The lawmakers defended their bill. Golden noted Oregon invests more heavily in opaque private equity funds than other states; Gamba disputed fossil fuels are a good investment; and Pham defended the Legislature’s oversight role. “This bill is about ensuring the long-term health of our state’s investments,” Pham said. “It’s about making our state and its residents more resilient to the climate crisis.”
Readers respond: Multiple solutions to nursing shortage
As president of the American Nurses Association, a member of the Oregon Nurses Association, and faculty at OHSU School of Nursing, I have seen the impact of the nursing faculty shortage firsthand, (“Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita,” Jan. 15). I applaud the writer of this story for highlighting an important issue that has impacted Oregonians for years. A healthy Oregon requires a robust nursing workforce in every region of our state, especially in our rural communities.
Opinion: Solve shortage of public defenders by paying them like prosecutors
Rogoway is a long-time criminal defense attorney in private practice primarily representing court-appointed clients in both state and federal court. She lives in Portland. There have been countless opinions on what should be done about Oregon’s ongoing criminal defense crisis. But any permanent solution should be driven by members of the indigent criminal defense community, who best understand why there is a crisis and what can and should be done to fix it.
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
State finalizes $10M plan to ease public defender crisis
Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation. Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire...
Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses
Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for a growing part of the state’s addiction epidemic. Opioid overdoses killed 280 Oregonians in 2019, a figure that more than doubled in 2021 with 745 deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data. National […] The post Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
focushillsboro.com
State Must Avoid Mistakes In Drug Policy Of Oregon
More information is becoming available on what not to do, such as directing individuals to treatment that is difficult to locate or nonexistent, as Washington lawmakers examine changes to the state’s drug laws. A statewide proposal decriminalizing small amounts of even the most deadly drugs for personal use was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. Instead of focusing on punishment, the strategy called for treatment groups to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana tax money.
iheart.com
Vaccine Exclusion Day Approaching
The third Wednesday of February (Feb. 15) is School Exclusion Day, and the Oregon Immunization Program reminds parents that children may not be able to attend school or child care that day if their records show missing immunizations. Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head...
Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses
A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. The post Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org
Oregon Senate Republicans plan delay tactics to press GOP agenda
Republicans in the Oregon Senate say they’ve got plenty of ideas that will benefit Oregonians, and they’re willing to slow this year’s nascent legislative session to a crawl in order to force Democrats to take them seriously. In a press conference on Tuesday, leaders in the 12-member...
opb.org
Oregon launches free legal help line for people seeking abortions
The Oregon Department of Justice and various law firms in the state announced a hotline Monday that will provide advice for people seeking access to abortions. Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, which was overturned last year by the same court in a decision known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding
OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Attorney General Announces 2023 Legislative Package
SALEM, OREGON—As the 2023 Oregon Legislature gets underway, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced her legislative policy priorities for the legislative session. The AG’s proposed legislation arises in large part from two long-standing attorney general task forces that helped develop major bills around comprehensive consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Other key pieces of her agenda include further codifying abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs case, and finally making DIY “ghost guns” illegal in Oregon.
Oregon launches abortion hotline aimed at pregnant Idaho residents, other out-of-state callers
Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice, staffed by pro-bono lawyers from prominent law firms who want to defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative Monday. It is modeled on similar...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Statewide News Covers Our District 1/23/2023
The first working week of session following the formalities of opening days went smoothly and quickly. It will be at least another week before we start voting bills out of committee and sending them to the floor for debate. Actions and options regarding our district can best be reported by reviewing the headlines and stories that made the local and statewide media. And there were lots of them!
Oregon community college misleadingly markets non-credit cannabis industry courses as certificate programs
If you were hoping to get your degree in pot studies, you’re out of luck. An Oregon community college is offering students a chance to learn all about weed – but contrary to misleading marketing, the courses won’t net students an official college certificate. Billed as “certificates,”...
Oregon’s legal psilocybin program begins, but services are not yet available
While national headlines might make it sounds like psychedelic mushrooms are now available for adults in Oregon, that’s not the case. Oregon’s legal therapeutic psilocybin program officially began on Jan. 2, but there are currently no licensed facilities, facilitators or even manufacturers of the substance, all of which are required, at the same time, for legal consumption of “magic mushrooms” in the state.
State elections officials chose not to investigate residency complaint against new Democratic state representative
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly...
Oregon bill seeks to expand food assistance for permanent residents, refugees and CFA nations
SALEM, OR. - A new Oregon bill seeks to bridge the divide in who can receive food assistance: the Food for All Oregonians campaign aims to extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, refugees, and citizens of Compact Free Association nations.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3