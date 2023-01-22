Thunder vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (22-24) wrap up their quick two-game road trip by visiting the Nuggets (33-13).

In their last game, the Thunder dropped an entertaining contest against the Sacramento Kings. The loss drops the Thunder right outside of the top-10 seed range but is tied with the Phoenix Suns in record.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have won nine consecutive games and own a 1.5-game lead for the first seed. Their most recent win was against the Indiana Pacers.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Sunday, Jan. 22 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Kenrich Williams

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Thunder at Nuggets notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Aleksej Pokusevski is out due to a tibial fracture. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to an ankle sprain.

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic is questionable due to hamstring tightness. Jamal Murray is questionable due to a hip sprain. Bones Hyland is questionable due to a finger sprain. Vlatko Cancar is questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Peyton Watson is out due to an adductor strain. Collin Gillespie is out due to a leg fracture.