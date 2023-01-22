Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Suggest BTC as a Better Option for Brazil-Argentina Common Currency
Brazil and Argentina have been in discussions and proposals for a common currency in the past. Currently, they seem to be making headway with their proposition with a focus on greater economic integration. As a suggestion to their plans, Brian Armstrong the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American cryptocurrency exchange...
thecoinrise.com
Saudi Arabia to Tap Fintech Firms for its CBDC Experiment
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is still mulling the idea of rolling out the first phase of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), although details of its operationalization are yet to be disclosed. As per a published release, the phase of the project will focus on domestic wholesale CBDC...
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi Offers $160M in Bitcoin Miner-backed Loans For Sale
Two months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey, BlockFi now has plans to sell off $160 million in loans backed by around 68,000 Bitcoin (BTC) mining machines. According to a Bloomberg report, the sell-off process started last year as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. Interested bidders have until the 24th of January to submit their proposals.
thecoinrise.com
Jim Cramer Chooses Gold over Bitcoin as a Proven Asset Class
Owing to the high volatility of Bitcoin (BTC), American television personality, author, and host of Mad Money on CNBC Jim Cramer has advised crypto investors to choose Gold over the largest digital currency. According to Cramer, gold has proven to be an asset class that has non-speculative use cases while...
thecoinrise.com
Blockstream Secures $125M to Improve its Mining Infrastructure
Blockstream, a global Bitcoin (BTC) company, has secured $125 million in a convertible note and landed loan financing to be used to widen its institutional bitcoin mining colocation services. Funding Details. The blockchain technology company announced, stating that the convertible note was led by Kingsway Capital with participation from industry...
thecoinrise.com
Grayscale CEO Blames SEC for Slowed Growth of Bitcoin
According to the CEO of Grayscale Investments, Michael Sonnenshein, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approach to crypto regulatory compliance has prevented the growth of Bitcoin in the nation. According to Sonnenshein, the regulator’s inactivity “prevented Bitcoin’s advancement into the U.S. regulatory perimeter,” and also delayed the...
thecoinrise.com
Celsius Network Stores 20,000 in Preparation for New Hosting Sites
After getting shut down by troubled Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Core Scientific, Celsius Network’s mining arm plans to store 20,000 rigs from the equipment which was retrieved from the former. Celsius Network believes that in no distant time, the miners will get new hosting facilities. For now, the firm...
thecoinrise.com
Gemini Lays off 10% of its Workforce: Report
According to an article by CNBC, another 10% of Gemini’s personnel will be laid off as part of the third wave of job reductions that the regulated cryptocurrency exchange has implemented in less than a year. The layoff, according to Cameron Winklevoss, was caused by both macroeconomic pressure and...
thecoinrise.com
Australia Plans to Launch Token Mapping for Crypto Legislation
During an interview with its local daily, media house the Sydney Morning Herald on January 22nd, Australian Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones broke down the roadmap of the country in terms of regulation for cryptocurrencies. Based on a statement by Jones, the Australian government and financial experts are working together to introduce legislation for digital assets.
thecoinrise.com
SWIFT-Themed UDPN Plans to Link Stablecoin and CBDC
The technical architect for China’s state-backed Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) located in Hong Kong Red Date Technology has introduced the Universal Digital Payment Network (UDPN) A statement by a financial stability advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on stablecoin and its connection with Central Bank Digital...
